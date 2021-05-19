A spot check by The Chief shows a significant jump in gasoline prices in Columbia County in the past 24 hours.
We are paying nearly 10 cents a gallon more across the county, with prices ranging from $3.30 to nearly $3.45 a gallon for regular unleaded, as of Wednesday, May 19.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Oregon/Idaho, states in the West Coast region are seeing larger smaller increases in pump prices than other parts of the country, in part because of our geographic separation from states that were impacted by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Hawaii (+4 cents) has the largest weekly increase in the region. Arizona (+3 cents) has the smallest weekly increase in the region.
One reason pump prices have been consistently climbing in the West Coast region is that the refinery utilization rate has held steady between about 82% and 83% since early April, while demand has climbed, according to the AAA's weekly price survey.
Gas price spikes are easing in the Southeast and East Coast regions that were impacted by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Some states saw prices shoot up by 21 cents in a matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation and supply slowly being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average are starting to show increases that are more typical for this time of year. For the week, the national average for regular climbs six cents to $3.04 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three cents to $3.39. This is the seventh-smallest weekly increase in the nation.
The national gas price average is at its most expensive since November 2014. The Oregon average is at its highest price since June 2019. The national average was expected to flirt with $3 a gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend due to increased demand, but the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.
"Prices will continue to fluctuate leading up the Memorial Day weekend,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said.
AAA projects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend with 37 million Americans including 485,000 Oregonians expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. This is up 60% from last year which fell during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic. Find details in the AAA Memorial Day travel news release.
Demand decreased slightly to 8.80 from 8.86 million b/d, for the week ending May 7 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This is up from a year ago when demand was at 7.4 million b/d when states enacted lockdowns and travel restrictions and Americans were quarantining due to COVID-19.
Visit AAA.com/covidmap for an interactive map with the latest travel restrictions and policies for North America. Find AAA’s latest COVID-19 information for travelers here.
Quick stats
Oregon is one of 48 states and the District of Columbia with higher prices now than a week ago. North Carolina (+20 cents) and South Carolina (+20 cents) have the largest weekly increases in the country. These states were greatly impacted by the Colonial Pipeline outage. Alaska (+1/2 cent) has the smallest weekly increase. Oregon (+3 cents) has the 43rd-largest increase in the nation. Indiana (-2 cents) and Michigan (-1 cent) are the only two states with week-over-week declines.
California ($4.14) and Hawaii ($3.87) continue to have the most expensive gas prices in the country. California is the only state with an average above $4 a gallon, and 17 states and the District of Columbia are above $3, up from 15 states and D.C. a week ago.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Louisiana ($2.72) and Mississippi ($2.73). For the 19th week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a month ago. The national average is 17 cents more and the Oregon average is 16 cents more than a month ago. This is the 26th-largest month-over-month increase in the nation. Delaware (+32 cents) has the largest monthly increase in the country. South Dakota (+6 cents) has the smallest monthly increase.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a year ago and 46 states have a current average that’s a dollar or more higher than a year ago. The national average is $1.16 more and the Oregon average is $1.00 more than a year ago. This is the sixth-smallest yearly increase in the nation. Utah (+$1.34) has the biggest yearly increase. Hawaii (+70 cents) has the smallest year-over-year increase. Compared to a year ago, gas prices are very expensive as last spring was prime quarantine time across the country.
California is the most expensive state for the 18th week in a row and is the only state in the nation with an average above $4 per gallon. Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon round out the top five. Alaska is seventh. Arizona is 12th. Oregon is fifth for the 11th week in a row.
All seven states in the West Coast region are among the 17 states in the country, along with D.C., that have averages above $3 a gallon.
Memorial Day Travel
Popular destinations in Columbia County, such as the Columbia River and local parks, will likely be busy over the Memorial Day holiday.
AAA projects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel in Oregon and across the nation this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
AAA predicts 37 million Americans, or 11.2% of the population, is expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. This is up 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 27 to Monday, May 31.
By the numbers
In the Pacific Region, which includes Oregon and Washington, 6.2 million people, or 11.5% of the population, are expected to travel, a 64% increase compared to 2020. In Oregon, roughly 485,000 will travel over the long weekend.
The expected strong increase in demand from last year’s holiday, which fell during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic, still represents 13% — or nearly 6 million — fewer travelers than in 2019. AAA urges those who choose to travel this year to exercise caution and take measures to protect themselves and others as the pandemic continues.
“We’re seeing a strong pent-up demand for travel for Memorial Day and the summer months, after a year in which most of us stayed home." AAA Oregon/Idaho Senior Vice President of Travel Doreen Loofburrow said. "As more people get vaccinated, they are eager to get out and take trips again. However, it’s important to remember that the pandemic isn’t over yet, and we all have to do our part to make sure that travel is as safe as possible.”
AAA notes that the actual number of holiday travelers could fluctuate as we approach Memorial Day. If there is an increase in reported cases attributed to new COVID-19 variants, some people may decide to stay home, while others may note the progress in vaccinations and make last-minute decisions to travel.
Traffic enforcement
In Columbia County and across Oregon, law enforcement agencies are partnering to make sure drivers are following the rules of the road. Specifically, police and sheriff deputies will be watching for impaired drivers, speeders and those drivers using hand-held cell phones.
Fines can be into the thousands of dollars depending on the severity of the traffic violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.