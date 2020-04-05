During the coronavirus pandemic, Columbia County is pulling together resources one mask at a time.
Recognizing the worldwide shortage of surgical masks during the coronavirus pandemic, three residents at Columbia County Springlake in Scappoose have come to the rescue with handmade masks for the facility's staff.
Sue LaCamp, Ginny Horton and Lois Corliss have made and donated approximately 60 masks.
"It’s giving people a sense of accomplishment and helps those who are out of work and or stuck at home with something to do for others that will make an impact," Avamere at St Helens Director of Sales and Outreach Jenny Hicks told The Chronicle. "These are difficult times. Changing times. Great Communities like Springlake in Columbia County are up for the challenge."
If you know of a person or persons making a difference in our community during the coronavirus pandemic, send details to jruark@countymedia.net and we will share their efforts with our viewers.
