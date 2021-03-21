Drilling and other demolition sounds are echoing across Clatskanie City Park as a $600,000 renovation project gets underway at the city’s pool adjoining the northeast portion of the park.
Clatskanie Public Works Harpier Gandhi said one of the key new elements of the renovations include a new splash area for small children.
The workers will replace all the pool decking.
“They will also refinish and paint the inside of the pool,” he said. “The water filters and boilier are also being replaced.”
Gandhi said the renovations are scheduled to be done by Memorial Day.
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 125,000 gallons of water.
The pool needs resurfacing, replacement of the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system, which will require less maintenance, according to city officials. Crews will also investigate multiple pool piping issues including current failures, potential failures and existing leaks.
The wading pool will be replaced with a splash pad.
“Wading pools are a thing of the past due to safety,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said.
The city has awarded a contract to a Wilsonville-based company and according to Hinkelman, the specific renovation designs were required to be approved by the Oregon Health Authority.
The Chief first reported in June that the cost of renovations are to be paid for through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the city.
Following a limited summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool closed in September.
Follow the pool renovations at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
