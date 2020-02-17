In Honor
A Boy Scout places an American flag in front of The Chief's office in 2016. Placing the flags along main streets in Clatskanie has become a tradition to mark various federal holidays and honor military veterans and the men and women who are currently serving in the military.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

American flags are posted today along the main streets in Clatskaine in honor of Presidents' Day.

Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day, is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of February, according to timeanddate.com.

The day honors presidents of the United States, including George Washington, the USA's first president.

Local Scouts place the flags early in the morning on several federal holidays, including President's Day. The flags are retrieved at the end of the day.

The holiday is a day off for most federal, state, county and city employees. Schools are out and local Post Offices are closed.

