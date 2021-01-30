The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects.
The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects. Both grant programs support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.
The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the following historic properties.
- Odd Fellows Building in Astoria
- Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point
- Grand Ronde Depot Building
- Fort Stevens Guard House
- Carnegie Library in Gresham
- SP&S Locomotive in Portland
- Brunk House in Polk County
- Watts House in Scappoose
- Triangle Lake Round Barn in Lane County
- Long Branch Building in Weston
Preserving Oregon Grants can also fund archaeology projects for significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and/or interpreting archaeological sites. Past projects include the analysis of the Britt Gardens archaeological investigations by Southern Oregon University and study of sites in Lincoln County.
The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Astoria, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Klamath Falls, Portland, and Sheridan.
The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free, online grant workshop specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered. Visit the Oregon Heritage grants webpage to register.
March, 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects.
March 5, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants archaeology projects.
March 5, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects.
Recorded trainings and tips are also online. To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.
