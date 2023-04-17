“I am so proud of these Rainier students, for our team, for all the studying they did to compete in the History Bowl,” said Rainier Jr/Sr High School (RJSHS) Social Studies Teacher Andy Demko. “Our trip just got approved by the school board, and we are getting ready to go!”
Demko, the team advisor, said the team qualified with a first-place finish in the Regional History Bowl championship, held in Portland.
Competing in the Junior Varsity division, this prestigious honor is allowing the team to travel to Arlington, VA. and compete in the History Bowl National Championships.
According to the event’s website, the Bowl typically attracts more than 250 teams, with more than 1,000 students competing. The History Bowl is different than a bee which is an individual pursuit. The first History Bowl was held in 2011, gaining more participants each year.
Preparing
“These students have worked so hard,” RJSHS Language Arts teacher Robyn Cochran-Moore said. “It is fun to see students get excited about academic pursuits. They will be getting to meet new friends, experience a different part of the country, and make lifetime memories, while experiencing a different part of the country.”
Team members are seventh grader Logan Stoddard, and eighth graders Alora Jefferson, Teancum Tygret and Joseph Elliot-Bach. When asked if he was nervous to compete in the event, Joseph said, “That is an understatement. But I am preparing, and we meet every Thursday after school as a team to practice.”
The History Bowl questions can cover any part of history, from Ancient Rome to current events. Logan remembered one question is recent competition about the musical group, the Beach Boys, that he did not know the answer to.
“I thought I heard my mom crying when I didn’t get the answer right,” Logan said jokingly.
Logan’s mother, Katie, said she could not be more pleased with her son and the local team.
“I am so proud of all these kids,” said Katie Goddard. “At first, I thought this is a little after school project. It is so much more.”
The Bowl event is a buzzer-based history quiz competition for teams up to six students. Four compete with two alternates. Studying for the nationals is a rigorous venture for the RJHJS students. They typically split into two groups and quiz one another. The competition will be stiff, as per usual.
“We read history books and also study past questions that we can download,” Joseph said.
Each of the RJSHS team members said they are looking forward to the trip to the Nationals.
“I want to see new things, historical things,” Logan said.
Her first trip to the East Coast will be memorable Alora said.
“I have never been on a plane. I am looking forward to seeing new stuff,” she said.
Teancum expressed confidence that the team will do well.
“It’s all the names that we have to remember that is so hard. But it will be great,” Teancum said.
“This is just one club at the school,” Cochran-Moore said. “We offer a variety of positive opportunities in addition to athletics. All of our students should be able to find some kind of club, activity or sport here that interests them.”
Demko said a 1 p.m. April 27 rally in from of the high school at 28170 Old Rainier Road in Rainier is planned as send off to the Nationals for the team.
Individuals, businesses, or organizations that would like to help as a sponsor of the team may send contributions to:
RJSHS History Bowl Team 28170 Old Rainier Road, Rainier, OR 97048
Another upcoming event is the Rainier Jr/Senior High School History Club presentation of Rainier Revisited 2023 April 22. It is the 11th such event and will include reenactments, along with a look back at other aspects of Rainier’s history. Demko is also heading this pursuit.
