“I am so proud of these Rainier students, for our team, for all the studying they did to compete in the History Bowl,” said Rainier Jr/Sr High School (RJSHS) Social Studies Teacher Andy Demko. “Our trip just got approved by the school board, and we are getting ready to go!”

Demko, the team advisor, said the team qualified with a first-place finish in the Regional History Bowl championship, held in Portland.

The Team

The Rainier Jr/Sr High School History Bowl Team, let to right, advisor Andy Demko, Joseph Bach, Alora Jefferson, Logan Goddard, and Teancum Tygret.
