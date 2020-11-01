As a forecasted icy winter heads towards Clatskanie, Rainier and Columbia County, officials are taking new steps to keep residents and visitors safe.
The county is forming an incident management team that would coordinate effective responses to not only weather-related issues, but any emergency or disaster.
Emergency Management Deputy Director Shaun Brown presented his plan to the board of commissioners at its Wednesday, Oct. 28, meeting.
“Emergency management is not a fix all button,” Brown said. “What we do is help manage emergencies.”
As the only full-time staff member in the department, Brown is seeking the county’s assistance in the formation of an incident management team comprising experts from various fields to work together in times of crisis.
“A competent emergency management team cannot be created after an emergency occurs,” he said. “That’s why the NFL Pro Bowl is so hard to watch.”
Teams need to train and practice together to respond congruently to emergencies that may arise, Brown said. By bringing in experts in various subjects to form a team, emergency responses will be strengthened, he said.
Commissioner Henry Heimuller said he was under the impression a team like this had already been formed.
“I think it’s a great idea, I’m happy to help you facilitate,” Heimuller said. “My own ignorance, I have to say, but based on conversations in the past I thought that model was in place.”
Brown said there had been no formal formation since he’d been with the department, and suggested the team might include someone from legal, finance, public works and other departments to help take advantage of valuable county resources during emergencies.
“The more support I have the better I can make it happen,” Brown said.
The county commissioners said they would help Brown identify county experts from different fields to join the incident management team.
Public Health Director Michael Paul said he was in support of Brown’s proposal.
“I think that this year has really highlighted the need for that,” Paul said. “Part of it is just that when something like this happens— COVID happens— you need to have a team that works together, trusts each other. Having a team ready to go knowing what the other people know and that you’ve trained together is invaluable.”
The Emergency Management Department has about five employees, but at various levels, Brown said. He is the only full time employee following the resignation of the former director, Steve Pegram, earlier in October.
