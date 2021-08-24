The Oregon Lottery is asking players who purchased a Powerball ticket between Aug. 18 at 8:15 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 11:45 a.m. with advanced draws to contact Lottery customer service, as the printed draw dates may be incorrect.
If they are, the Oregon Lottery will provide a free bonus ticket that reflects the actual draw date printed on the ticket, according to a release from the state agency.
On Powerball tickets with multiple draw dates purchased between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, the printed draw dates may be incorrect, the release states. An error occurred during the system upgrade to add Monday Powerball draws, and instead of limiting players to only purchase one draw last week, terminals allowed players to continue to select advanced draws. As a result, 273 multi-draw tickets were sold showing incorrect draw dates.
The lottery system sells based on the number of draws chosen, not the actual dates. For example, if a player purchased six draws, the ticket would show three weeks’ worth of Weds/Sat dates. However, once the Monday draws were added to the system, the six draws would happen sooner – three per week instead of two.
To accommodate this error and to meet the dates printed on impacted tickets, Lottery is offering free bonus tickets to impacted players. Players should save their tickets and contact the Lottery to determine if their ticket was one of the 273.
Contact The Oregon Lottery customer service at 503-540-1000.
The Oregon Lottery release also notes that this issue is unrelated to the nationwide delay in the Multi State Lottery Association (MUSL) releasing Powerball results from Monday’s draw.
