The popular Kiwanis Club Clatskanie Easter Hunt, a local spring tradition, is postponed due to efforts to slow the coronavirus.
“It is disappointing and we are very sorry we have to postponed the hunt,” Kiwanis Club spokesperson Taylor Kissinger said. “We are waiting until it is safer and we are looking for a creative way to hold it later this year.”
The egg hunt is usually held the Saturday before Easter and includes an Easter Bunny, sales of Easter lilies, a petting zoo and a chance for children to collect candy filled Easter eggs scattered along the field at Clatskanie Middle/High School. Kissinger said approximately 1,000 people participate each spring in the hunt.
“We organized all the children into age categories and at the start, we blow a whistle and its over in 30 seconds,” Kissinger said.
Kissinger said it is possible the egg hunt could be included in the Clatskanie Heritage Days this summer.
Organizers of the annual citywide Rainier Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 at the city park have announced that event is cancelled. The hunt is sponsored by the Rainier Eagles Aerie # 4022.
