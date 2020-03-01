The Columbia County Sheriff’s Posse is sporting three awards received at the State POSSE Banquet.
The team won the Charlie Davis Memorial Trophy, the Francis Chilton Memorial Trophy and the Frank Riley Perpetual Trophy.
The Posse was formed four years ago and has been integrating into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue program for the last two years.
“It is awesome to have a group of volunteers that are willing to give so much of their time to helping the residents of Columbia County," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said in a post at the CCSO Facebook page.
