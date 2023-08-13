The Garlic Festival, Clatskanie Farmers Market’s most popular event, is around the corner, and organizers hope people from around Columbia County and beyond will flock to the event.
Garlic growers from around Oregon and Washington will bring their harvest to market in the 9th Annual Garlic Festival at Copes Park Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steve Routon and his wife Darro Breshears-Routon are self-proclaimed “garlic geeks,” and Breshears-Routon was one of the founders of the Clatskanie Farmers Market.
The inspiration for the event has its roots based on the idea of garlic being a vessel to bring communities together in its production. Routon and Breshears-Routon are from New Mexico, and an author, Stanley Crawford, in the area wrote a book on the subject. While starting a festival wasn’t the first priority on their list when they moved to Oregon, they were always fascinated with the idea of garlic as a focal point for a community.
In 2016, Routon had been growing garlic for a couple of years and decided he really enjoyed growing garlic and thought that he could maybe create a community event around it.
“I took some garlic, I set up a table in the middle of the small market, and advertised it as a ‘Garlic Festival.’ I had probably no more than 150 cloves at my table, and Darro had probably another 150 at our table,” Routon said. “I roasted all the garlic that I had, and I spread it on the artisan bread that I make, and I gave it away as tasters. We drew the biggest crowd of the year, the biggest crowd of our early life as a market, in fact.”
Growing operation
After the success of the small-scale Garlic Festival, the brains behind the Clatskanie Farmers Market put their heads together and decided that they wanted to pursue it further.
The Garlic Festival has grown year after year, and Routon said that it “truly is the largest event of the season.” Not only is the event popular with customers, but the Garlic Festival draws garlic farmers from around Oregon and Washington to participate.
While the event started with just Routon and Breshears-Routon, there are now as many as four or five garlic producers at the event, and Routon said there will be four or five tables “full of garlic.” In 2022, there were at least 6,000 bulbs for sale. The event features all 11 major horticultural varieties and dozens of unique strains. The garlic won’t be the only draw to the festival.
“The bottom line is it’s got wonderful music, fabulous garlic, wonderful artisans and their craft goods, it has good food,” Routon said. “Another note on the music, we are truly pulling in regional talent at this point. These are really good ensembles who play pretty spectacular music.”
While garlic is the focus of the event, all the usual produce and products that are available at the Clatskanie Farmers Market will be there too.
The popularity of the event over the last couple of years has opened up the possibility of drawing higher-quality acts. Brandon Schilling, who is on the board for the Clatskanie Farmers Market, organizes the music. This year, the Standard Keys and the Lorna Baxter Trio will be performing.
For Routon and Breshears-Routon, the Garlic Festival and the Farmers Market, in general, are opportunities to bring the community together. The market draws people of “all stripes.”
“The whole concept of community is probably 50 percent of the reason to do a farmers market. I think the Clatskanie Farmers Market has become sort of the weekend living room of the community,” Routon said. “The market is a magnet for people to come out of their living rooms, come out of their yards, and get out and communicate with one another, and enjoy the day for Heaven’s sake!”
Breshears-Routon said that in past years, the Garlic Festival has featured around 24 vendors. This year, they have more than 60 vendors. Breshears-Routon said there is a “buzz” around this year’s event. Last year’s festival drew more than 700 customers, and they hope to have more this year.
To accommodate the increased number of vendors, Lillich Street will be closed to allow vendors to set up on the street around the park.
Expanding reach
The Garlic Festival has been advertised around the area and even as far as Portland. Breshears-Routon said they had limited the scope in years past to ensure they had enough garlic to go around. Now they feel they can meet that demand.
Growing garlic is a year-round labor of love. Routon said they plant it in November and “babysit” the crops until they are ready to be harvested.
The festival will feature all kinds of garlic. Routon and Breshears-Routon said that different vendors offer different products, and consumers can get all kinds depending on what they need, whether that’s a certain flavor profile or shelf life.
Due to popular demand, the festival has extended its hours. Normally the market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers have also added a “Garden of Libations” and will be offering local hard cider, beer and vodka cocktails.
“We sometimes need excuses to come together as a culture, and I can’t think of a less apolitical thing right now than garlic,” Routon said. “Come out and take part in some really benevolent, benign garlic geekdom!”
