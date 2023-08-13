Garlic Festival

Steve and Darro selling garlic during a previous Garlic Festival.

 Courtesy photo from Darro Breshears-Routon

The Garlic Festival, Clatskanie Farmers Market’s most popular event, is around the corner, and organizers hope people from around Columbia County and beyond will flock to the event.

Garlic growers from around Oregon and Washington will bring their harvest to market in the 9th Annual Garlic Festival at Copes Park Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steve Routon and his wife Darro Breshears-Routon are self-proclaimed “garlic geeks,” and Breshears-Routon was one of the founders of the Clatskanie Farmers Market.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Does Clatskanie need more child care options?

You voted: