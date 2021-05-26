Supply chain delays triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the $600,000 renovation project at the Clatskanie Pool.
"This is chronically challenging for everything," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. "The supply chain for everything is slow due to the pandemic."
Hinkelman said essential elements for the renovation, including a new gutter system, are part of the supplies needed. The original completion date for the pool project was scheduled for Memorial Day.
"Our new target date is now July 4, at least that is our hope," Hinkelman said. "And we are hoping the delays will not add to the cost of the overall project."
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 125,000 gallons of water.
The renovations include resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, replacing of the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system. The wading pool also will be replaced with a splash pad and crews will investigate multiple pool piping issues including current failures, potential failures and existing leaks.
The Clatskanie Pool draws thousands each summer for community and family swims, swimming lessons, aerobics, senior exercising, synchronized swim team performances and other programs. The pool also offers full and part time employment opportunities and training for student life guards.
Following a limited summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool closed in September 2020.
The cost of renovations are to be paid for through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the city.
