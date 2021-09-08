The field of candidates is filling for Oregon’s next gubernatorial election Nov. 8, 2222.
"I’m in," Pulliam announced Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7 on his Facebook page. "I am running for governor of Oregon."
Pulliam, a republican, brought his gubernatorial exploratory campaign to St. Helens last May.
Salem businessman and veteran Air Force officer Jim Huggins announced his candidacy for the republican nomination for governor Sept. 8 on Lars Larson’s radio show.
Oregon House Speaker and democrat Tina Kotek announced last week that she is mounting a campaign for governor.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kate Brown cannot seek re-election in 2022 due to term limits. Brown took office following the resignation of John Kitzhaber in Feb. 2015 and she was subsequently elected governor in a special election in 2016, then re-elected for a full term in 2018.
Look for candidate preview stories at thechiefnews.com and in upcoming Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.