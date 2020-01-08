Oregon State Police troopers and Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for a stolen auto suspect following a traffic stop off Highway 30 north of Clatskanie Wednesday afternoon.
According to officers on the scene, there was no vehicle chase, however the suspect fled on foot from the traffic stop. Officers then began a search that included a Sheriff's office K-9 unit.
No other information was available late Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.