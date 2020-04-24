The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police
April 11
Joshua Murray, 45, of Longview, was cited and released on suspicion of shoplifting the week prior.
April 12
Officers checked on an alarm at a business. The building was cleared and secured.
April 13
Shannon House, 51, of Kelso, was taken into custody for reckless driving after she drove into oncoming traffic, causing other vehicles to dodge her vehicle and ultimately crashing into the curb rendering her vehicle inoperable.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance. A man had apparently been making statements that he was going to jump into the river and kill himself. When he took off running, his wife chased after him and fell into a hole and sustained a leg injury. The man told officers he was not suicidal, but he was drunk and had been making stupid statements. Relatives transported the wife to the hospital and took responsibility for taking care of the man.
April 14
Mason Ketterman, 25, of Rainier, was taken into protective custody after assaulting a family member.
An officer got a call regarding an alarm at a local business. The alarm had apparently been set to test mode.
April 15
An officer responded to an alarm at city hall. The building was found to be secure and the alarm was reset.
April 18
George Hughes III, 49, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
April 19
Unknown subjects broke into the snack shack at the Little League field, caused damage to the building, and stole some meat sticks. The pepperoni pirates remain at large.
Vandals at the marina caused a couple of thousand dollars in damage by setting fires in the bathrooms. If you have information regarding this case or the theft at the snack shack, please contact Sgt. Manning at 503-397-1521.
April 20
Several items were taken from a vehicle parked on East E Street. The thief also broke the ignition in the vehicle.
