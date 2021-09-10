The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 31
At approximately 11:42 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to a disturbance near milepost 27 on Highway 30. A private paving company was blocking the eastbound slow lane in the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) construction zone and a verbal altercation took place between the company, ODOT and the construction company at the ODOT construction zone. Parties were separated and interviewed. The investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 1
At about 8:06 a.m. while investigating a large scale marijuana drug traffic organization (DTO), detectives discovered another presumed grow location. This location appears to be part of a separate DTO. No detective available to investigate.
Sept. 3
At about 9:47 am. OSP troopers were dispatched to an overturned log truck on Highway 202 near milepost 42. An investigation determined that Unit #1 (maroon Kenworth) failed to drive within the single lane of travel in a corner which caused the log hauler to overturn. Unit #2 (black Volkswagen) crashed into the logs on the highway. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene
Sept. 5
At about 5:50 p.m. OSP was dispatched to the parking area for Walton Beach #8 on Sauvie Island regarding a woman who was walking in the road and appeared to be on drugs. When the woman was contacted, she was only wearing a sweatshirt for a dress and did not have any shoes on. The woman appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and could not say where she lived or provide any telephone numbers for family members or friends. A group of people stated they found the woman earlier in the day walking along Highway 30 near Linnton and were concerned for her and gave her a ride to the beach, but now did not know what to do with her and did not want to leave her out there alone. The woman did provide her name and date of birth but no other information. Medics responded to the scene and convinced the woman to go with them to Emanuel Hospital for evaluation.
Sept. 7
At about 10:22 p.m. OSP troopers responded to a single vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 18. A black Jeep had drove down a 15-foot embankment and was occupied by a female driver and three children. The driver was displaying indicators of impairment and had admitted to alcohol consumption. All occupants were transported to Emanual Hospital in Portland. The driver was unable to safely perform sobriety tests but consented to a blood draw. Two vials of blood were seized as evidence and the driver was issued a criminal citation for DUII. The Jeep was towed by Drakes' Towing.
Rainier Police
Aug. 25
A red Toyota pickup was stolen from its parking spot on East A Street.
Aug. 27
A caller reported a hit and run accident on Highway 30 near Rockcrest. A Toyota Corolla hit a motorcyclist that reportedly ran a red light. The person riding the motorcycle was limping and got into an SUV and left the scene. Officers have not been able to reach the person believed to be operating the motorcycle to check on their welfare.
Aug. 29
A 45-year-old St. Helens individual was cited to appear in Multnomah County Court on an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 30
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. One party was transported with minor injuries. No citations were issued.
St. Helens Police
Aug. 14
Police arrested a 22-year-old male near Shore Drive on a probation violation.
Aug 23
Police arrested a 43-year-old male in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway on a stalking misdemeanor, vandalism of a vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 24
Police arrested a 40-year-old male near Columbia Boulevard and Pine Street for DUII and reckless driving.
Police responded to a sex crime call in the 30000 block of Roberts Lane.
Aug. 29 Police arrested a 23-year-old male in the 400 block of Vernonia Road for charges of sodomy.
Aug 31
Police responded to a theft investigation near the 400 block of 2nd Street.
The Columbia County Sheriff's and the Scappoose Police reports were not immediately available.
