The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
March 18
Items were reported as stolen from the old Nebs building. Additionally, it appeared as though someone had been squatting in the building.
March 19
A 24-year-old of Deer Island resident was taken into custody for driving while suspended.
A young driver backed into a light pole in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet.
March 24
Several items were stolen from a storage unit.
A vehicle was stolen despite being parked in a secure parking lot.
March 27
A catalytic converter was stolen from a motorhome.
A trunk lid belonging to a Volvo was turned in as found property.
March 29
A woman was attacked by three dogs while walking down the street. The bites did not cause serious injury. Animal control was notified.
Several tools were taken from the back porch of a residence.
March 30
Concerned citizens called about a man tossing large bags of garbage all over the beach and down near the river. An officer contacted the man who assured the officer that he would have his trash picked up by that evening. The following day, the officer returned to check on the situation. The man did not keep his word and the garbage was still there. He was issued a citation for offensive littering.
A vehicle in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet was hit by an unknown person.
March 31
A woman reported that she was the victim of a hit and run. The vehicle was parked in a no parking area near the Cornerstone Restaurant at the time of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.