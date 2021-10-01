The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
Sept. 9
A parked truck and trailer rolled down the hill and crashed in to the side of the fire department. The building was damaged, but the truck was relatively unscathed.
Sept. 12
An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near West 3rd. No citations were issued.
An unknown subject damaged building. Nothing appeared to be missing from the location.
Officers responded to a disturbance at the marina. Peace was restored.
A catalytic converter was reported as stolen from a vehicle parked on East A Street.
Sept. 14
An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
An officer assisted parties exchange information after a minor traffic accident.
Sept. 16
A local business reported that a subject attempted to pay for gas with a counterfeit twenty dollar bill.
Sept. 18
A vehicle that had been reported as stolen from Scappoose was recovered. The owner came to retrieve his property.
After a residential disturbance, one of the occupants was trespassed from the premises. Peace was restored.
Sept. 20
Officers responded to a silent business alarm. The cleaning staff accidentally activated the alarm.
Sept. 21
Several items were taken from a vehicle parked on East Norwood Street.
