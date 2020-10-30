The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
October 12
An officer went to check on a reportedly suspicious person on East 2nd Street. No persons were observed in the area.
A concerned citizen reported that a man was asking to show Disney movies to kids at a ministry. He was told to leave and departed prior to being reported to the authorities.
A caller reported ongoing disagreements with the neighbors. Peace was restored.
October 14
A catalytic converter was removed from a parked vehicle on East A Street.
An employee accidentally set off an audible alarm at a local business.
October 17
A report was made of a possible restraining order violation via third party texting. The report was sent to the DA’s Office for review.
A concerned citizen called about several people at a vacant house. It was determined that the people had permission to be there and no crimes had been committed.
Dispatch was called regarding an abandoned kitten that was estimated to be about two weeks old. A good Samaritan volunteered to foster the orphan.
October 18
A patron at a local business accidentally drove away from the location leaving her purse on her vehicle. Both she and an officer checked the area, but the purse was not located.
A wallet that had been turned in as found property was returned to the owner.
A stolen IPhone was tracked and returned to it’s owner. The person in possession of the phone said they had purchased it from another individual.
October 20
A motorist was pulled over for a lighting violation. The driver, Miguel Vargas-Vasquez, 38, of Forest Grove, was cited for DWS and subsequently taken into custody and lodged at the jail for violation of a no contact order. A previous release agreement prohibited him from having contact with his passenger.
