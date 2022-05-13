The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
April 22
An officer was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance. A 20-year-old Rainier resident was cited and released for harassment.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Highway 30 near West 5th Street. None of the people involved were transported and no citations were issued.
April 25
Two motorists, both attempting to pass a slower moving vehicle, collided on Highway 30 near the bridge. No injuries were reported.
April 26
Residents reported that their motorcycles were damaged and other items were stolen from their property.
April 28
A concerned caller reported that a driver was having difficulty keeping their car on the road. While an officer was looking for the vehicle described, that officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The vehicle was the same one the original caller had described. A 55-year-old resident of Longview was taken into custody for DUII.
April 30
An officer took a report of a cold domestic disturbance that occurred in a parking lot during a child exchange. The report was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.
May 2
Police took a report of a sticky-fingered shoplifter who reportedly took a bag of Kit Kat bars from a local business.
May 4
Complaints of a semi-trailer creating a hazard on the highway resulted in a citation to the owner. The vehicle has since been moved.
An officer assisted on a call of a motor vehicle fire.
A local business operator reported that the business had been a victim of gasoline theft.
May 5
A 64-year-old transient was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
