The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 3
• At 4:46 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 19. A black Nissan was westbound on Highway 30 and made a left turn from the center median onto Juniper Way, directly in front of a silver Ford. Driver of the Nissan was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles were blocking the slow lane of EB 30 and were towed.
• At 6 p.m., the Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia River Fire and Rescue with a hazardous material release along Highway 30 and milepost 29.5. A suspect vehicle struck a NW Natural gas line located on Oregon Street, and fled the scene. A large natural gas release occurred for approximately 1.5 hours, requiring one lane of Highway 30 westbound to be shut down. OSP and ODOT assisted with traffic control until the gas line was turned off. The St. Helens Police Department is leading the investigation.
Feb. 5
• The Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 71 at 7:45 p.m. Investigation revealed eastbound a green Mini Cooper departed the highway when the driver fell asleep while driving. The driver, a 77-year-old man, appeared to have sustained under-carriage damage from traveling approximately 100 feet off of the highway shoulder into a bog. The car was marked and left for the owner to coordinate a tow. The driver sustained a head injury but denied medical attention.
Feb. 6
• At around 1:15 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 44.5. A black Acura was westbound on Highway 30 when it left its lane of travel and crashed into the eastbound guardrail, causing extensive damage to both the guardrail and the vehicle. The driver, a 24-year-old man, displayed indicators of impairment and admitted to being too impaired to drive. The driver consented to voluntary field sobriety tests where he continued to display indicators of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUII and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver provided two valid breath samples with a blood alcohol content of 0.21%. The driver was turned over to jail deputies on a book and release for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief 2. ODOT assisted with traffic control. The vehicle was towed.
Feb. 7
• Police received a report from an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employee on Sauvie Island regarding three men who were goose hunting on the closed wildlife area at the north unit and had killed a drake mallard duck, whose season ended on Jan. 31. All three men admitted to goose hunting and stated they did not know the wildlife was closed to hunting and did not bother to check the regulations. Two of the men admitted to each shooting the duck once, each knowing that duck season was closed. The men then breasted the duck out and hid the carcass, which was recovered by the ODFW employee. All three men were issued citations for hunting closed area and the two men who shot the duck were also cited for take/possession of game bird closed season. The duck meat was seized and will be donated to charity.
• At 10:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 near milepost 27 eastbound. Scappoose Police was able to locate and stop the vehicle on Highway 30 near West Road in Scappoose. When troopers arrived they found that the driver was in violation of a release agreement out of Deschutes County. The protected party was the passenger in the vehicle. The driver’s probation officer was notified and he decided to place a detainer on the driver. The driver was subsequently arrested for violation of his release agreement and on a detainer. The driver was booked and lodged at the Columbia County jail on those charges. The passenger was given permission to drive the vehicle and continued on her way.
Feb. 9
• On the above date and time Troopers responded to a single vehicle non-injury roll over crash on Highway 47 near milepost 3.5. The driver admitted to driving too fast and leaving the roadway. The vehicle rolled over onto its top into a ditch. The vehicle sustained major damage and was towed due to damage.
Feb. 10
• At approximately 5:30 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations that was previously called in as a driving complaint near milepost 61 on Highway 30. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was then placed under arrest for DUII, reckless driving and driving while suspended— misdemeanor. The driver provided a breath sample which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.18% The driver was cited and released and the vehicle was towed incident to arrest.
• Troopers assisted the Columbia County Sheriffs Office with a juvenile walking in the highway near milepost 61 on Highway 30 just before 8 p.m.. The juvenile attempted to assault a police officer and was detained. CCSO transported the juvenile to the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center.
Scappoose Police Department
Jan. 31
• Police responded to a call of vandalism near SE Sixth St. It was reported that a community mailbox has been damaged. This case is pending further suspect information.
Feb. 1
• Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect from a previous incident in Deer Island. It was reported the suspect had fired a gun at the victim and then fled the scene. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect was later taken into custody by the sheriff’s office for further investigation.
Feb. 2
• Police responded to the report of a theft in the 52000 block of NE Second St. It was reported
that a catalytic converter had been taken off a service vehicle. The suspects had cut the fence and entered the secure property taking the vehicle part. This case is pending further suspect information.
Feb. 4
• Police were dispatched to a residence in the 52000 block of NE First St., for a juvenile was in possession of a controlled substance. The juvenile was taken into custody by the Columbia County Juvenile Department.
