The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainer Police
April 1
A male suspect allegedly stole money from a local restaurant.
An officer responded to a family disturbance. Peace was restored.
April 2
An officer was dispatched to a single vehicle, non-injury crash on the bridge. The driver was arrested for DUII.
April 4
An officer responded to a household disturbance. The parties agreed to separated for the night.
April 6
A woman who had been playing video lottery left her machine to go outside and smoke. Another person came and cashed out the unattended machine.
April 7
An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on the bridge. The rider apparently lost control of their motorcycle and crashed. The rider was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 8
An officer responded to a hit and run accident on the bridge. The case is pending investigation.
April 11
An officer responded to a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle accident on East B Street. One of the drivers was cited for driving uninsured.
April 16
An officer responded to a family disturbance. Peace was restored.
April 18
Officers were dispatched to a suspected domestic disturbance. The victim advised the disturbance was verbal only in nature. However, there was an existing restraining order in place. The male subject was taken into custody and lodged at the jail.
A baggy of suspected meth was turned in to the police department as found property.
April 19
A catalytic converter was stolen on West C Street.
April 21
An officer responded to a hit and run accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. No injuries were reported. The case is pending investigation.
