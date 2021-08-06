The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
July 25
At 4:04 p.m. OSP was contacted at the parking area for Collins Beach #5 on Sauvie Island regarding a theft from vehicle. When the owner of the car returned from the beach, he found one of the windows had been broken out and items stolen from inside. The items taken included a black laptop bag containing a Dell computer and Canon digital camera and a black vinyl purse. At this time there are no suspect leads in this case.
July 26
At approximately 2:39 p.m. OSP Troopers stopped a vehicle near milepost 47 on Highway 30 for speeding. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail and provided a breath sample resulting in a BAC of 0.22% The driver was booked and released for DUII and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
July 30
OSP took a report of a dog attack that occurred on the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. The investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 2
At approximately 9:45 a.m. OSP received a report of a prior theft from a vehicle on Sauvie Island. The vehicle was parked near Collins Beach and the Catalytic Converter was stolen from the vehicle while the owner was at the beach. Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle and there was no other damage. Investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 3:16 p.m. OSP Troopers received reports of a Reckless Driver near milepost 23 on Highway 30. The vehicle was later located at the registered owners address. Investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 4:03 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to a possible hit and run crash near milepost 50 on Highway 30. Both vehicles were eventually located in the area. Vehicle #1 braked in front of vehicle #2 causing a minor crash near the top of Rainier Hill. Both drivers were interviewed and their vehicles were photographed. The driver of vehicle #1 was cited and released for Reckless Endangering. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Aug 4
At approximately 6:13 pm. Oregon State Police assisted the St. Helens Police Department with two 9-1-1 calls on the same subject. The initial call was for a subject unlawfully entering into motor vehicles in the area of 11th and West Street. A second 9-1-1 call came in that the same suspect menaced the reporting party with a knife and got a ride to the local Motel 6. The suspect was located in the parking lot of motel 6 and a short foot pursuit ensued until being taken into custody by St. Helens Police. No force was used by OSP members.
At about 7:50 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted the Scappoose Police with a reported physical disturbance off of SW 4th off of JP West. It was reported a male and female were physically fighting near a blue passenger car. OSP stood by as Scappoose Police interviewed the male and female. Scappoose Police advised OSP could clear while they finished their investigation.
Rainier Police
July 7
Tools were taken from a building on Larch Street.
A man reported that while swimming in the river he lost his identification card.
An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 30 near West 4th Street. A driver was attempting a U-turn and hit the other vehicle. No injuries were reported.
July 9
A driver reported that while backing up a U-Haul truck he struck a light post.
July 10
Officers responded to a disturbance. Neither party was injured, and they were separated. Peace was restored.
A carnival goer reported a receiving a minor injury by another passenger boarding the ride.
A 25-year-old male from Longview was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
A vehicle parked on A Street was hit by an unidentified motor home.
July 11
An officer responded to a report of an assault. The case is pending investigation.
A woman reported receiving a minor injury after being ‘bonked’ on the head by her ex. The case was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.
July 12
A backpack and contents was taken from the front porch of a residence on Fern Hill Road.
A patron reported being assaulted by a business owner. The case was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.
July 14
Officers responded to a motor vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 30 near Rockcrest Street. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries. No citations were issued.
July 16
A 29-year-old female from Clatskanie was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
July 19
An officer assisted motorists exchange information after an accident occurred.
July 21
An officer is investigating a reported hit and run accident that occurred in the parking lot of a local business.
July 22
An officer assisted parties exchange information at the scene of a non-injury car accident on the bridge.
July 23
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 near Mill Street. One party was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
July 25
A 30-year-old male from Kelso was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
A customer reported that their phone was stolen when they left it on the table at a restaurant.
Scappoose Police
July 26
Police were dispatched to non-injury accident near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and SE High School Way. It was reported that one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle as traffic came to an abrupt stop. One citation was issued to a driver for following to close.
July 27
Police responded to the report of a theft from vehicle in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. It was reported that the unknown suspects had taken multiple catalytic converters from the location. This case is pending further suspect information and identification.
July 28
Police took a report of a stolen license plate off of a vehicle in the 52000 block of SE 3rd Street. The license plate was later recovered by an outside agency.
July 29
Police took a report of a possible child abuse case in the 32000 block of NW EJ Smith Road. This case has been referred to an outside agency for further investigation.
Police were dispatched to a report of vehicle theft in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The vehicle was recovered the next day by the Vancouver Police Department. This case is closed due to lack of suspect information.
Police took a missing person report in the 51000 block of SE 6th Street. It was report an adult male had not returned home after visiting a friend. The missing person’s phone was tracked to an area in downtown Portland with an unknown female, however the missing subject was not in the area. The missing person was found the next day at a Portland area hospital. This case has been closed.
July 30
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of SW Old Portland Road. The vehicle was reported to be stolen out of Portland. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised of the state of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed for safekeeping until it could be returned to the owner.
Police responded to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer. The female suspect had dropped the stolen merchandise after loss prevention employees tried to stop her. The suspect then attempted to get into a vehicle, but then ran off towards SW Havlik Drive. This case is pending further identification of the suspect.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.