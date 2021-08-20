The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 13
• At 8:15 a.m. a citizen reported being flagged down by an lethargic man asking for police help at Collins Beach on the Sauvie island Wildlife Area. A trooper responded and located the reporting citizen and a man lying in the gravel. The man claimed to have been on the beach for several days with nothing to eat or drink and was suffering from heat stroke and dehydration. An ambulance responded and transported the individual to Emmanuel Hospital. His truck was secured at the scene.
• At 12:54 p.m. A retail business owner in Columbia County was interviewed by the Oregon State Police regarding bait purchases he made in May 2021. He purchased bait shrimp from a commercial shellfish harvester who did not possess the proper wholesale license. The business owner was warned and educated to avoid future violations.
• At 1:33 p.m. OSP came upon what appeared to be a domestic occurring along the eastbound shoulder of US Highway 30 near milepost 24. Subsequent investigation revealed a husband and wife were involved in a fight inside their vehicle as it traveled westbound on Highway 30. The husband sustained minor injuries as a result. It was determined there was a no contact order between the pair with the husband listed as the protected party. Additionally, the husband and wife had earlier been driving separate vehicles when the wife drove into the back of the vehicle operated by the husband. Wife was arrested for Harassment where she was transported to the Columbia County Jail. She exhibited signs of impairment and performed sobriety tests. She refused a breath test and a warrant was obtained. She later provided blood as well as breath samples indicating .24% BAC. She was lodged on Harassment and Attempted Assault II with a weapon and cited and booked for DUII.
Aug. 14
• At 2:27 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on US Highway 30 near milepost 38.5. The reporting party located the vehicle over some jersey barriers and fully engulfed in flames with no driver or occupant around. Investigation at the scene revealed the Dodge pickup was traveling westbound when it struck the end of the jersey barrier after leaving the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle sustained heavy damage as it traveled several hundred feet, coming to rest down an embankment. The driver or any occupant likely suffered injuries but were unable to be located. Additional followup to occur.
• At 11:50 a.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound on US Highway 30 near milepost 44 when a wheel from a semi that was being worked on in the parking lot of The Burger Barn got away and rolled into the highway and struck the front of the traveling vehicle causing significant damage. Unit #2 was able to be driven from the scene.
• At 12:35 p.m. Oregon State Police received a call of a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Clatskanie. The reporting party stated that while headed west on US Highway 30 through Clatskanie he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The other vehicle continued on Highway 30 without stopping. The reporting party was unable to get any vehicle information for the other involved vehicle. The reporting party did not supply his vehicle information. The reporting party believed the damage to his vehicle to be around $50.
Aug. 14
• At 4:14 p.m. A bicyclist delivered a wallet he found on HWY 30 to the St. Helens OSP worksite. The wallet was returned to the owner.
• At 11:42 p.m. Troopers stopped a white sedan for failing to stop at a stop sign on JP West Road near SW 1st Street in Scappoose. Troopers saw indicators of impairment and asked the driver to consent to standardized field sobriety tests. Troopers subsequently arrested the driver for DUII. The driver consented to the breath test and gave a BAC of 0.08%. The driver was cited and released from the Scappoose Police Department. The vehicle was secured in place.
Rainier Police
July 27
A found wallet was returned to the owner.
A woman had been playing video poker and she put a sign on the machine while she took a break. A male cashed out the machine in her absence.
July 28
A 43-year-old male transient was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
July 29
A wallet was turned in as found property and returned to the owner.
Aug. 1
A citizen was chatting online with another person, believed to be a woman, and asked to send intimate photos. After the photos were sent, the recipient, who revealed himself to be a man, attempted to extract money from the victim.
Aug. 2
An occupant at the Budget Inn set their room on fire because he wanted to go back to jail. His wish was granted.
A driver lit a firework and threw it out of the window of his vehicle in front of a residence.
Aug. 3
An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on the bridge. The driver lost control and hit a sign. No injuries were reported.
A local business reported receiving a counterfeit twenty dollar bill.
Aug. 4
Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles parked at the boat launch.
Aug. 9
A sticker on the loading door at the post office was damaged.
Aug. 10
A maroon Honda Accord was stolen from a residence on Harbor View Drive.
St. Helens Police
Aug. 6
• Officers arrested a 38-year-old male for DUII in the 58000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
Aug. 8
• Police responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
Aug. 9
• Police arrested a 69-year-old male and a 64-year-old male in the 300 block of S. Columbia River Highway for warrants.
• Police responded to a hit and run in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 49-year-old individual for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
The Scappoose Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.