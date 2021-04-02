The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
March 31
At approximately 11:23 a.m. an OSP Fish and Wildlife trooper noticed a vehicle parked on the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area at the entrance to Collins Beach #2 that he knew belonged to a man who was not supposed to be there as per the terms of his probation. The man recently plead guilty to a public indecency charge from an incident that occurred at the same location in March of 2020. The man was contacted and admitted to knowing he was violating his probation by being on the wildlife area. The man was subsequently issued a citation-in-lieu of custody for a probation violation and formally trespassed from the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.
At 3 p.m. Oregon State Police received a driving complaint eastbound on Highway 30 from milepost 42. Oregon State Police stopped the vehicle for reasonable suspicion of DUII and fail to drive within the lane of travel. The driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to SFST’s. The driver was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree and was arrested.
March 27
At 1:18 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies at the property of 19061 NW Rocky Point Road. The lock from the gate had been jarred open and the owner lives out of the country. OSP contacted the owner and he requested the property be checked. A backhoe tractor was stolen from the property. MCSO is handling the theft.
At 7:27 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 50. The investigation is on-going.
March 28
At 1:20 p.m. OSP troopers responded to a single vehicle non-injury crash on Highway 47 near milepost 57. When troopers arrived the unknown driver had left the scene. Troopers were unable to identify the driver. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy's Towing.
At 1:49 p.m. OSP received an instagram photo from someone who had seen the post of a man holding a native chinook salmon he had caught the day before. The man was able to be identified and contacted at his home in St. Helens.
The man admitted to catching the native salmon in the Columbia River on March 27, while fishing with his dad, but thought the Columbia was open for retention of native chinook, though they did not check the regulations before going out. The man still had the carcass of the salmon, which was confirmed to be a native. The man was subsequently issued a citation for take/possession of non-adipose fin clipped Chinook salmon.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. OSP troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Nicolai Road near Beaver Homes Road. The vehicle had gone off the northbound shoulder and was stuck in a ditch. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment. At the Columbia County Jail the driver consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver provided a breath sample which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.16% The driver was booked and released for DUII. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
March 25
At approximately 12:16 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at milepost 43 on Highway 202. The vehicle was heading westbound when it drove across both lanes and off of the eastbound shoulder resulting in property damage. Information was exchanged by driver and property owner. There were no injuries and driver made arrangements for a tow. ODOT was on scene.
March 24
At about 5:39 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 30 westbound near milepost 32 at the railroad crossing. Unit #2 (blue Honda) was westbound on Highway 30 approaching the railroad crossing near milepost 32. Both Unit #1 and Unit #2 observed a train that was near the crossing. The driver of Unit #2 thought the train was crossing the highway and the railroad gate arms were not activating. While Unit #2 attempted to stop, Unit #1 (White PUD truck) rear-ended Unit #2. According to both drivers, the railroad gate arms activated and came down, just after impact. The Oregon State Police contacted P&W railroad and requested someone inspect the railroad arms.
March 23
At about 11:30 p.m. OSP Troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on SW 4th St in Scappoose. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and refused to perform the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was placed under arrest for DUII and transported to the Columbia County Jail where he refused a breath test. A consent blood draw was conducted. The driver was booked and released for DUII, and Reckless Driving. The vehicle was towed.
March 22
At approximately 3:20 p.m. Troopers responded to a two vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 41. When troopers arrived they conducted a crash investigation and all occupants were transported to local hospitals for injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. The vehicles were towed by Grumpy's Towing and Drake's Towing due to damage.
March 20
OSP Fish and Wildlife Trooper was checking anglers along the Columbia River at Willow Bar on the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area when he came upon an older Subaru wagon stuck in the sand. When the driver of the vehicle was identified, it was found his driver's license was misdemeanor suspended for DUII and he admitted to driving out there from Portland. The driver was subsequently issued a citation-in-lieu of custody for DWS misdemeanor and advised to have someone with a valid license come and get him and the car.
March 19
At about 1 a.m. Oregon State police conducted a traffic stop on a Subaru passenger car on Highway 30 westbound near milepost 27 for traveling at 84 mph in a posted 50 mph construction zone. During the traffic stop the driver displayed indicators of impairment. The driver consented to voluntary standardized field sobriety tests where the driver continued to display indicators of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUII. The driver provided two valid breath samples at the Columbia County Jail with a BAC of .08%. The driver was issued a citation for VBR and DUII. The driver was booked and released at the jail without incident. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing.
At about 2:11 p.m. Oregon State Police received a driving complaint about a vehicle unable to maintain its lane as it was eastbound on Highway 30 near milepost 50. Troopers stopped the vehicle and the driver displayed signs of impairment. The driver refused SFST’s and was read the ROHRS Admonishment. The driver refused FST’s and was arrested for DUII. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s BAC was .00%. The driver did not to do a Drug Recognition Evaluation but consented to a blood draw. A phlebotomist from Vena Care NW responded to the jail and two vials of blood were obtained. The vehicle was secured at the Rainier Assembly of God Church.
At abut 4:30 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a traffic complaint on a silver Dodge Challenger traveling westbound on Highway 30 near milepost 17. The caller reported the vehicle failing to maintain its lane and speeding. The vehicle was last seen pulling into the parking lot of the Rosebud Bar, located at 50316 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose. OSP located the vehicle unoccupied and waited for the driver to return. The vehicle eventually pulled out of the bar parking lot and proceeded to travel eastbound on Highway 30, faster than the posted speed limit. During the traffic stop the driver displayed indicators of impairment. The driver refused to perform voluntary standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested. The driver provided two valid breath samples with a BAC of .00%. A local DRE was contacted and unavailable. A warrant was applied for and granted for the driver’s blood. Two blood samples were obtained. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing. The rental company was notified.
March 18
At about 3:18 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. Unit 1, loaded with dirt was driving eastbound on Highway 30 near milepost 67. Unit 1 experienced a tire blow out and drove off the roadway into the mud embankment on the shoulder. Unit 1 crashed into the slopping hill and rolled over onto the drivers side. Driver was treated on scene by medical personnel and Unit 1 was towed from the scene by Hillsboro towing.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
The Rainier Police reports were unavailable at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.