Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
May 6
A caller reported seeing someone with flashlights under the truck in his driveway. The suspects left the scene just prior to officer arrival. They had removed the exhaust, catalytic converter and batteries from the vehicle.
A woman reported that a man threatened to slap her after a confrontation related to parking their vehicle at the post office.
A man reported that he caught a male subject rummaging through his vehicle which was parked at the boat ramp. The subject took off running, dropping the handful of change he had taken from the truck.
An officer responded to a residential alarm. The residence was found to be secure.
May 8
Officers responded to a report of an accident involving a bicyclist. Officers arrived and talked to the rider who advised they were not hit, just tired and resting.
A set of keys was taken as safekeeping as they were left in an unsecured parked vehicle.
A resident reported they observed flashlights under a vehicle parked on East C Street. The persons under the vehicle fled the area. There was a jack under the vehicle and the exhaust was partially cut off.
A concerned caller requested officers check on what they feared may be a dead body. Officers arrived to find a transient sleeping in an outbuilding. The subject was trespassed from the property.
May 9
A caller advised of a suspicious person walking on the highway. The person was just walking.
Officers were dispatched to an unwanted subject at a residence. Peace was restored.
An officer responded to an alarm at a business. The alarm was accidentally set off.
May 10
An officer responded to a disturbance between brothers. Peace was restored.
May 11
Officers were dispatched to find a missing toddler.The child was found hiding in a closet.
May 13
An officer was dispatched to check on a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of West 4th and E Street. Two men were sleeping inside the vehicle. Upon contact, it was determined that both men had outstanding warrants. They were taken into custody without incident and lodged at the jail.
A goat was reportedly wandering on East D Street.
