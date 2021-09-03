The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 13
• A citizen reported being flagged down by an lethargic man asking for police help at Collins Beach on the Sauvie island Wildlife Area. A Trooper responded and located the reporting citizen and a man lying in the gravel. The man claimed to have been on the beach for several days with nothing to eat or drink and was suffering from heat stroke and dehydration. AMR responded and transported the individual to Emmanual hospital. His truck was secured at the scene.
• At 12:54 p.m. A retail business owner in Columbia County was interviewed by the Oregon State Police regarding bait purchases he made in May 2021. He purchased bait shrimp from a Commercial Shellfish Harvester that did not possess the proper wholesale license. The business owner was warned and educated to avoid future violations.
• At 1:33 p.m. OSP came upon what appeared to be a domestic occurring along the eastbound shoulder of Highway 30 near milepost 24. Subsequent investigation revealed a husband and wife were involved in a fight inside their vehicle as it traveled westbound on Highway 30. The husband sustained minor injuries as a result. It was determined there was a no contact order between the pair with the husband listed as the protected party. Additionally, the husband and wife had earlier been driving separate vehicles when the wife drove into the back of the vehicle operated by the husband. Wife was arrested for Harassment where she was transported to the Columbia County Jail. She exhibited signs of impairment and performed SFST’s under Rohrs. She refused a breath test and a warrant was obtained. She later provided blood as well as breath samples indicating .24% BAC. She was lodged on Harassment and Attempted Assault II with a weapon and cited and booked for DUII.
Aug. 14
• At about 2:27 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Highway 30 near milepost 38.5. The reporting party located the vehicle over some jersey barriers and fully engulfed in flames with no driver or occupant around. Investigation at the scene revealed the Dodge pickup was traveling westbound when it struck the end of the jersey barrier after leaving the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle sustained heavy damage as it traveled several hundred feet, coming to rest down an embankment. The driver or any occupant likely suffered injuries but were unable to locate. Additional followup to occur.
Aug. 27
• At about 8:20 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to Highyway 30 at Wikstrom Road on a report of a non-injury, two vehicle collision. Unit #1 (red Dodge) attempted to turn left onto Wikstrom Rd from WB Hwy 30 and failed to yield the right of way to Unit #2 (white Ford) traveling EB on Hwy 30. Unit #2 collided head-on into the passenger side of Unit #1. Unit #1 was driven from the scene. Unit #2 was not driveable and towed from the scene
Aug. 28
• At about 4:57 p.m. OSP received a report from an ODFW fish checker at the Rainier Boat Ramp along the Columbia River regarding a fisherman who had come in with a native coho salmon. The man stated he did not realize it had an adipose fin and that it was a coho. The man was issued a citation for take/possession of non-adipose fin clipped coho salmon and the fish was seized for donation.
Scappoose Police
Aug. 9
• Police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Drive. Following the investigation, a 35-year-old Portland man was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief III and Disorderly Conduct II and was transported and lodged in the jail.
Aug. 12
• Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 34000 N. Honeyman Road. A 39-year-old Scappoose man was later arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released.
Aug. 14
• Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. It was reported that the driver was possibly intoxicated. Following the investigation, a 53-year-old St. Helens woman was taken into custody for DUII–Drugs. She was transported to and lodged in jail.
Aug. 15
• Police took a report of a possible theft and a break in of a vehicle parked in the 51000 block of SE 2nd Street. The victim reported that while parked in the area, an unknown suspect broke into their car and rummaged through. This case is suspended due to lack of suspect information.
Aug. 16
• Police were dispatched to the report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the area of West Lane Road and NE Porter Lane. This case is suspended due to lack of suspect information.
Aug. 17
• Police took a report of a fraud that occurred in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim reported that his vehicle was broken into in Portland, however his debit card was used in the Scappoose area. This case is pending further investigation and suspect information.
• Police investigated the report of a domestic in the 51000 block of SW Rembrandt Street. Following the investigation, A 41-year-old Scappoose resident was taken into custody for Assault IV–DV. She was transported to and lodged in jail.
Aug. 19
• Police responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and SE High School Way. No citations were issued. The vehicles and all parties involved cleared the scene after exchanging information.
Aug. 20
• Following the report of a disturbance in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street, 61-year-old male from Kelso was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Clatsop County Circuit Court. The male was cited and released on his warrant.
Aug. 24
• Police took a report of a vehicle being broken into in the Fred Meyer parking lot. It was reported that the vehicles window was smashed and items were stolen from the inside. This case is pending further investigation and suspect identification.
Aug. 25
• Police were dispatched to the report of a domestic in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. Following the investigation, a 54-year -old male resident of Scappoose was taken into custody for Harassment–DV and was transported to and lodged in jail.
• Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim reported that her vehicle was stolen in front of her. She stated that she saw an unknown suspect drive away in the vehicle. The victim also stated that she owned the vehicle and no one had permission to drive it. This case is pending further investigation and suspect identification.
Aug. 27
• Police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle being broken into in the 33000 block of SE High School Way. The victim reported that sometime during the evening, an unknown person broke the rear passenger window of their vehicle and stolen items from the inside of the car. This case is pending further investigation.
The St. Helens Police, Rainier Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s reports were not immediately available.
