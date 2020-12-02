The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
Nov. 13
A citizen reported an unauthorized purchase on their account. No suspect information was available.
Nov. 14
A male subject who had been playing the machines in the lottery room shortly after noon took an undisclosed amount of money from Hometown Pizza. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 15
William Jacob, 23, of Kelso was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Mr. Jacob also received a criminal citation for false information to a police officer after lying about his identity to avoid arrest.
An unknown subject in a black SUV threw a can of beer at a vehicle causing several hundred dollars in damages.
Nov. 16
A local resident reported that an unknown person had opened a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
Nov. 19
Christopher Bartlett, 50, of St. Helens, was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. No citations were issued.
