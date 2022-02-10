The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
Jan 1.
A vehicle was vandalized, and a car seat was stolen from inside.
Jan. 2
A citizen reported that an unknown subject hit their parked vehicle, causing substantial damage.
A player was feeling lucky after winning some money on a video lottery machine. The gambler cashed in their ticket and attempted to leave the establishment. A man, unknown to the victim, attempted to rob him with what appeared to be a taser. The victim was able to safely escape with his winnings intact.
A woman stole a carton of cigarettes from a local business.
Jan. 4
A large blue duffel bag was turned in as found property.
Jan. 5
A local business reported a chain link fence surrounding their property had been cut and several strands of copper wire had been removed from the building.
A compressor was damaged when an unknown subject cut the copper wire from it.
Jan. 7
A stolen boat was recovered at the marina.
Jan. 8
Several items were stolen from a vehicle parked at a job site.
A concerned citizen called in regarding a driver that was passing vehicles in a no passing zone. An officer located the car and performed a routine traffic stop. The driver had an outstanding warrant, which was subsequently resolved.
Jan. 11
An officer responded to a neighborhood disturbance. Peace was restored.
Jan. 13
Officers assisted on a civil disturbance. The parties were able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution.
Jan. 14
Keys were stolen from a local business.
Jan. 19
Several vehicles in town were vandalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.