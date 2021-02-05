Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 22
• An officer went to check on a suspected house fire. Fortunately, the residence was safe and the ‘flames’ were being emitted by electric candles.
Jan. 23
• A call about a suspicious vehicle on the railroad tracks led to a DUII arrest.
• A 23-year-old from Longview was taken into custody and lodged at the jail.
Jan. 25
• An officer checked on the welfare of a man on the bridge reportedly looking over the edge. He checked out okay.
Jan. 26
• A citizen reported that an unknown person attempted a telephone scam claiming to be collecting a debt from an online cash advance company.
• A 28-year-old Clatskanie man was taken into custody for DUII.
Jan. 27
• A vehicle parked on King Drive was vandalized. Damages were reported in excess of $2,000.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near Rockcrest Street. Both parties exchanged information without incident.
• Officers responded to a false residential alarm.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 27
• Oregon State Police receiving a cold menacing complaint with a firearm on Coal Creek Road in Scappoose. Both parties involved were interviewed via telephone and the case is being forwarded to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
Jan. 28
• A vehicle left the roadway near milepost four on Highway 47 and Oregon State Police, the department of transportation and a local towing company responded. The tow truck was able to get the vehicle back on the roadway and the driver was able to drive away without damage. The highway was closed for approximately 10 minutes,
• At around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Fourth St. near the St. Helens water treatment plant. The vehicle was located and the driver was passed out behind the wheel. Once awake, the driver displayed indicators on impairment and consented to a field sobriety test where more signs of impairment were noticed. The driver, a 55-year-old St. Helens woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and submitted a breath test. She had a blood alcohol concentration of .15% and was booked and released at Columbia County Jail.
Jan. 29
• A woman reported that she was the victim of indecent exposure near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. Collins Beach is clothing optional. The woman gave a vague description of the suspect but refused to identify herself.
• At 4 p.m., the Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue van pulling a trailer near Maple and Madison streets in Vernonia for lighting and license plate violations. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver— a 58-year-old Eugene man— was suspended misdemeanor level and a habitual offender and was subsequently arrested. The passenger took possession of the vehicle and the driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail where he was booked and released.
Feb. 2
• On Wednesday evening, the Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia River Fire and Rescue with a Hazardous Material release along Highway 30 and milepost 29.5. A suspect vehicle struck a NW Natural gas line located on Oregon Street, and fled the scene. A large natural gas release occurred for approximately 1.5 hours, requiring one lane of Highway 30 westbound to be shut down. OSP and ODOT assisted with traffic control until the gas line was turned off. The St. Helens Police Department is leading the investigation.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 24
• Police investigated a cold theft in the 100 block of Wonderly Drive.
• A 51-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle near the 2200 block Gable Road.
Jan. 25
• Police investigated a theft of a catalytic converter in the 300 block of St. Helens Street.
• A 60-year-old was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court in the 100 block of McMichael Street.
Jan. 26
• Police attempted to stop a gray 2011 Ford Fusion at the intersection of Tualatin and S 18th streets. The driver of the vehicle fled and has eluded police.
• Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of S 12th Street.
• A 39-year-old was arrested for an outstanding St. Helens Municipal Court warrant.
• Police investigated the report of a stolen vehicle from the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 27
• Police investigated a child neglect case in the 400 block of S Columbia River Highway.
• A report of cold theft was made in the 700 block block of Matzen Street.
A 52-year-old was arrested on an authority/post-prison no bail warrant near the intersection of Tualatin and S 18th streets.
Jan. 28
• Police took a report of a violation of restraining order in the 700 block of Wyeth Street.
Jan. 29
• Police responded to investigate a non-injury traffic crash in the 300 block of S11th Street.
Scappoose Police Department
Jan. 24
• Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 52000 block of SW Fourth Street. Police contacted a subject there and advised him to leave the area. Not long after that incident was cleared, police were called to the Scappoose Middle School to another disturbance with the same subject. Following the investigation, a 51-year-old Scappoose man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. The man was then transported to jail where he was booked and released.
Jan. 25
• Police took a report of stolen trailer in the 52000 block of SW Fourth Street. It was reported that an unknown suspect took a 16-foot utility trailer from the residence of the victim. This case is pending further suspect information and locating the trailer.
Jan. 26
• Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim reported that their vehicle was broken into while parked in parking lot. It was reported that a male suspect broke out some of the windows of the vehicle and stole items from the vehicle. This case is pending further suspect information.
• Police responded to the report of a traffic accident in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. No injuries were reported and one driver was issued a citation for following too closely.
• Police were dispatched to the report of a possible DUII leaving a residence in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Drive. Following the investigation, a 25-year-old from Portland was taken into custody for DUII – Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Mr. Kroll was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charges.
Jan. 27
• Police were dispatched to report of a driving complaint on Highway 30. It was reported that the suspect driver was weaving in and out of traffic, crossing over the median, crossing over the fog lines, and tailgating other drivers. Police conducted a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle and following the investigation, the driver was taken into custody for DUII – Drugs. The driver, a 35-year-old from Warren, was transported to jail and booked and released on his charge.
Jan. 31
• Police responded to the report of a criminal mischief near the intersection of SE Davona Drive. and SE Sixth St. It was reported that a community mailbox had been damaged and mail had been stolen. This case is pending further suspect information.
Columbia County Sheriff
