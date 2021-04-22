The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
April 7
• At about 11:40 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a hit and run crash damaging property on Highway 30 near milepost 22. The driver continued eastbound on Highway 30 and was stopped by Scappoose Police on Highway 30 near milepost 11.5. The driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to SFST’s. The driver was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree and was arrested. The two passengers were released. The stolen plate on the vehicle was recovered. The driver’s BAC was 0.%. The driver did not want to do a DRE evaluation but consented to a blood draw. A VENA Care NW phlebotomist responded to the Columbia County Jail. Two vials of blood were obtained from the driver. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing for community care taking.
April 12
• At approximately 7:43 p.m., OSP Troopers came upon a motor vehicle crash near milepost 49 on Highway 30. The motorcyle was coming off the Longview Bridge when it went off the westbound off ramp and down an embankment. I the driver was not injured and the motorcycle was towed at a later time.
• At approximately 9:54 p.m., OSP Troopers witnessed a red Ford Mustang traveling at speeds 114+ miles per hour near milepost 24 on Highway 30. Local agencies attempted to stop the Mustang in the St. Helens area, but were unable to given the high speeds and driving behavior. The vehicle was located shortly thereafter and investigation is ongoing.
April 16
• Oregon State Police responded to assist Columbia County Sheriff Office at approximately 6:34 a.m. at a residence off Scappoose-Vernonia Hwy. About an hour prior, the same male had broken into the residence, assaulted a male at the residence and was reported as intoxicated. As the Oregon State Police was arriving a male left the residence and backed out of the driveway at a high speed and in a reckless manner. The male continued south on Scappoose-Vernonia Hwy at a high rate of speed. Oregon State Police eventually overtook the male and a pursuit ensued. The male was able to get away and was eventually located at a residence off Keasey Road, Vernonia. The male escaped out a back window and was not located by the Columbia County K-9. About an hour later the male came back to the residence and left in the same vehicle at a high rate of speed. The male was not located.
• At about 5:54 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 30 at MP 14. Driver #1 was westbound on Hwy 30 and crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit the embankment causing Unit #1 to rollover. Driver #1 possibly suffered a medical event and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Unit #1 was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
April 17
• At approximately 3:20 p.m. OSP received a report from a man fishing in the Gilbert River where it meets Sturgeon Lake on Sauvie Island stating he had watched another group of anglers catch and keep a large sturgeon, which is prohibited. The fishermen were contacted and found to have a 56-inch white sturgeon on the bank, which one of them had cut some of the fins off of as well as sliced its neck and tail. The man whom caught the fish did not speak English only Thai, and his brother who dragged the fish up onto the bank and made the cuts spoke some English. Both men said they did not know it was illegal to keep sturgeon and did not check the regulations before going out. The man who caught the fish was issued a citation for take/possession of white sturgeon and his brother was cited for aiding in a wildlife offense.
Rainier Police
March 17
• A reported disgruntled ex-boyfriend allegedly threw a flowerpot through his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window after she refused to give him his personal belongings. She did not wish to press charges against him.
March 18
• A resident reported some vandalism in their apartment.
March 20
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Fern Hill Rd. Both drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. One party was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured.
• A motorist was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII.
March 21
• A local resident reported his vehicle damaged, although he was not sure exactly where or when it occurred.
March 23
• Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance. The case was investigated and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
March 24
• After jumping into his owner’s lap, a cruising canine proved to be a doggone lousy navigator. The owner was distracted and crashed his vehicle into a utility pole. Fortunately, neither man nor beast were injured.
March 25
• A resident reported that an unknown subject entered their garage and took tools and fishing equipment.
March 27
• An officer responded to a disturbance at a residence. Peace was restored.
March 28
• After multiple warnings, a person staying at the Rainier RV Park was cited for non-payment and garbage.
St. Helens Police
March 21
• Police responded to the 500 block of S. Columbia River Highway on a report of an assault.
• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for an outstanding warrant, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrested near the intersection of Columbia Boulevard and Pine Street.
• Police arrested a 43-year-old male for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 22
• Officers assisted Vernonia Police by conducting an interview in the 2100 block of Cowlitz Street.
• Police conducted a welfare check in the 58000 block of Evergreen Loop.
• Police took a report of a stolen license plate in the 58000 block of Evergreen Loop.
March 23
• A 36-year-old male was issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended in the 200 block of N 6th Street.
March 25
• Police investigated a cold theft in the 400 block of Port Avenue.
• Police responded to the 500 block of Columbia River Highway on a report of a release agreement violation.
• Police took into custody a 24-year-old male for an outstanding St. Helens Municipal Court warrant.
March 26
• Police cited and release a 58-year-old female for harassment in the 400 block of 11th Street.
March 27
• A 58-year-old female was taken into custody for the crimes of harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree near the 400 block of N 11th Street.
March 29
• Police completed a welfare check in the 100 block of S. 3rd Street.
April 9
• Police arrested a 23-year-old male for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on North 6th Street.
April 11
• Police investigated a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of N 19th Street.
• A 25-year-old was arrested for driving while suspended – misdemeanor, false information to police, and driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop in the area of Bowling Alley Lane and Sykes Road.
April 12
• Police responded to Walmart, located at 2295 Gable Road on information regarding a stolen vehicle.
April 14
• Police arrested a 34-year-old male in the 200 block of St. Helens Street for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
April 15
• Police took a report of a possible sex crime that occurred in the St. Helens area.
April 16
• Police assisted Department of Human Services in the 300 block of N 3rd Street.
Scappoose Police
April 5
• Police responded to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer. The loss prevention employees stated that the subject was in their custody and then fled on foot. The suspect was not caught, however all items were recovered.
• Following a traffic stop near the intersection of SE 6th and SE High School Way, a 48-year-old Scappoose resident was taken into custody on the charge of DUII and was transported to jail where he was booked and released.
April 6
• Police were dispatched to the report of a subject sleeping in front of a business in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following the initial contact with the 26-year-old from California, it was determined that he had a felony warrant out of Clackamas County Circuit Court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The subject was transported to jail where he was lodged on his warrant.
• Police were dispatched to the report of a physical domestic in the 51000 block of SE 6th St. Following the investigation, a 38-year-old Scappoose male was taken into custody for Menacing, Interfering with Making a Report and Harassment. The male was transported to jail where he was lodged on his charges.
April 7
• Police responded to Scappoose Municipal Court where at the direction of the judge, a 41-year-old male from Aloha, was taken into custody. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail for probation violation and was transported to and lodged in jail on his charge.
April 8
• Police were dispatched to the report of a traffic complaint traveling through Scappoose. It was reported that a vehicle was all over the road and speeding. Following the traffic stop, a 32-year old Vancouver resident was taken into custody for DUII-Drugs. The individual was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charge.
• Police took a report of a theft in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Dr. It was reported that the unknown suspect stole a mailbox cluster. This investigation has been turned over to the postal inspector.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
