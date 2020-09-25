The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
Sept. 13
An officer assisted a disabled motorist.
Sept. 14
Tina Mills, 52, of Kalama was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. She was also cited for DWS and driving uninsured.
Sept. 15
Christopher Kimball, 30, of Rainier, was taken into custody and cited for DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and no valid operator’s license.
A flashlight was turned in as found property.
Sept. 16
A resident reported missing some money and prescription medication from their home.
Sept. 17
An officer responded to a single vehicle accident. The occupant was transported with suspected minor injuries.
Sept. 18
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. The officer facilitated the information exchange and one person was cited for driving with a valid operator’s license.
Sept. 19
A found wallet was turned in and returned to the owner.
Sept. 20
A local citizen was a victim of an online scam. The ‘friend’ contacted the victim via Face Book messenger telling her that she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes and gave her a phone number to text. The supposed representative had told the victim she had to pay the state tax before she would be able to collect the prize.
The representative requested payment in the form of Nike gift cards. The victim became suspicious after the representative kept requesting more gift cards and Publisher’s Clearing House was contacted. PCH advised they do not collect taxes via Nike gift cards.
Scappoose Police
Sept. 12
Police took a report of vandalism to a neighborhood mailbox station in the in the 33000 block of SW Jenny Ln. This case is pending further suspect information.
Police took a report of vandalism to a neighborhood mailbox station in the 51000 block of SE 9th St. This case is pending further suspect information.
Sept. 13
Police contacted a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of West Lane Rd. and McKay Dr. Police noticed the driver of the vehicle was slumped over the steering wheel and appeared to be sleeping. Following the initial contact, Gerald Richards, 31, of St. Helens, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of Meth and Unlawful Possession of Heroin. Mr. Richards was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charges.
Police responded to a death investigation and it was determined that there was nothing suspicious and was deemed a natural causes death.
Sept. 16
Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 52000 block of NE Porter Ln. It was reported that the vehicle was possibly left unlocked. This vehicle was later recovered on September 20th by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Police took a report of a criminal mischief at the Scappoose High School. It was reported that unknown suspects had spray painted the walls of the baseball dugout and another building. This case is pending further suspect information.
Police are investigating the report of a Restraining Order Violation that occurred in 52000 block of West Lane Rd. It was reported that the suspect in the case left a note for the protected person’s mailbox. This case is pending further information.
Sept. 17
Police were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 33000 block of E. Columbia Ave. Following the initial investigation, Dennis Ivanoff, 71, of Vancouver, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Clatsop County. Mr. Ivanoff was transported to and lodged in jail on his warrant.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s and St. Helens Police reports were not available at press time.
