The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
August 24
A resident reported items missing from their residence.
August 25
An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on the Lewis & Clark Bridge. It appeared that a medical condition may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
A woman reported that she had prescription drugs stolen from her parked vehicle.
An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on East 2nd Street. The vehicle apparently lost power and rolled town the hill and high centered on the railroad tracks. No injuries were reported.
August 27
An officer recovered a vehicle that had been reported to Longview Police as stolen.
A bicycle was turned in as found property.
August 30
An officer stopped to check on a disabled vehicle. While on scene, the officer observed several syringes lying about the vehicle. A couple returned to the car carrying gas cans. The male, identified as Joshua Breitenbach, 37, of Castle Rock, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. He was also cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle without driving privileges.
August 31
A large window was broken with a rock at a local business.
A bicycle was reported as stolen.
September 4
A pair of valve covers was taken in as found property.
September 6
A female juvenile was reported as a runaway.
September 9
Audrey Roberts, 33, of Longview, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on an outstanding warrant. She was additionally cited for DWS and driving uninsured.
Don Byman, 47, of Longview, was cited for theft after shoplifting from a local business.
September 10
An officer responded to a residential disturbance. None of the parties wished to press charges and peace was restored.
