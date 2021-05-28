The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
May 2
• Officers responded to an alarm at a business. The premises was found to be secure.
May 3
• An officer was called to a report of a disturbance. A mother and her son were having a heated argument in their car. The parties were separated and peace was restored.
May 4
• A juvenile was reported as a runaway. The child was located and returned to their guardian.
May 5
• Some booze bandits stole several bottles of sacramental wine from a church. It is suspected that the thieves were disappointed when they discovered they did not have alcohol, but grape juice instead.
May 6
• $30 was taken from a cash drawer at a local business. The case is pending investigation.
May 7
• A package was turned in as found property. The owner was located and the property returned.
May 8
• A pocketknife was turned in as found property.
May 11
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash on the bridge. No citations were issued.
May 13
• A black bag with miscellaneous items was turned in as found property.
May 16
• A motorist hit a vehicle parked on West A Street. The vehicle was later identified, but the driver remains unknown.
Oregon Sate Police
May 19
• At about 9:30 a.m. Oregon State Police received a driving complaint about a vehicle eastbound on Highway 30 from milepost 86 unable to maintain its lane or speed. At about 9:49 a.m. OSP located the vehicle in the West Port Mini Mart parking lot. The vehicle was stopped eastbound on Highway 30 near milepost 67 for traffic violations. The driver displayed signs of drug use and impairment upon contact. There was also drug paraphernalia in plain sight. The driver submitted to standard field sobriety tests and was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree. The driver also had extraditable warrant out of Washington State Department of Corrections. The driver invoked his rights. A search warrant was authored and obtained. Vena Care NW phlebotomist arrived at the jail. Blood was not able to be obtained but urine was obtained. Vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
May 20
• At about 9:51 a.m. Oregon State Police assisted a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer by establishing residency status of a sportsman who is suspected of false application of past hunting and fishing licenses in Washington. The trooper spoke to the suspect by phone and verified that the suspect moved from Washington to Oregon in 2018.
May 21
• At about 11:45 a.m. Oregon State Police received a driving complaint about a vehicle unable to maintain its lane and hitting a highway marker westbound on Highway 30 from milepost 59. The vehicle stopped at Clatskanie Market. OSP located the vehicle and after it left the market, a trooper stopped the vehicle for traffic violations. The driver displayed signs of controlled substance impairment upon contact. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and was arrested. The passenger was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Both individuals were transported to the Columbia County Jail.
May 22
• At about 7:20 p.m. OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers were conducting a sting at the Gilbert River on Sauvie Island attempting to identify sturgeon poachers. As one of the troopers was watching the end of the road hole, he watched a man reel in a small sturgeon, hand the rod to his girlfriend, and then proceeded down the bank to where the fish was and shot it a couple times with a BB gun. The man then had his girlfriend take some photos of him with the sturgeon and then put a rope on it and hid it in the brush. Another trooper then contacted the couple and was able to get the man to admit what he had done. The 27-inch sturgeon was seized and the man was issued a criminal citation for take/possession of white sturgeon and the woman was cited for aiding in a wildlife offense
• At about 8:35 p.m. OSP troopers conducted a traffic stop on a white RV for a lighting violation. The driver had an outstanding warrant out of Linn County. The driver was cited and released with a court date to appear.
May 24
• At approximately 8:26 OSP troopers responded to a multi-vehicle non-injury traffic crash on Highway 30 near milepost 17.5. Troopers found that an unknown older two-tone Ford truck had run another vehicle off the roadway and fled the scene. The other vehicle struck a tree and the driver had minor injuries. The vehicle was later removed by the owner.
May 26
• At about 9:26 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a trespassing complaint by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Pulinski Wildlife area. A male hiker was camping in a restricted area and was contacted by a trooper. The male advised he was hiking to Mt. Hood and camping at different spots along the way. The male was verbally warned for trespassing on both wildlife property and accessing the area via railroad property. The subject was very cooperative and left the area.
• At about 2:25 p.m. Oregon State Police received information on a road-rage / disturbance in the area of Highway 30 near milepost 50. A driver operating a black Dodge pick-up had stopped, blocking Highway 30 eastbound and engaged in a physical confrontation with the victim before leaving the scene. A trooper located the suspect vehicle on Highway 30 at milepost 30 and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, probable cause was established for disorderly conduct II and harassment. The driver was taken into custody on the charges and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing. The case is still under investigation for additional charges of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Columbia County Sheriff's
The St. Helens and Scappoose Police Reports were not immediately available.
