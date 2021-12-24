The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
Rainier Police
Dec. 3
A wallet was turned in as found property. The owner was located and the property was returned.
A vehicle was parked on the on-ramp to the Lewis and Clark Bridge. The vehicle was towed as a hazard.
Dec. 4
An inattentive driver failed to stop at a stop sign and gained the attention of an on-duty officer. During the stop, it was discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant. The driver was booked and released.
A driver admitted to falling asleep while driving. The vehicle went over an embankment and came to rest near a house. Fortunately, no one was injured.
An unknown driver hit the fence near the city’s water tower.
Construction materials appeared to have been gathered and ‘staged’ for a later theft.
Dec. 5
A vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway on East E Street.
Dec. 6
Grocery Outlet had a male subject shoplift several items.
A utility trailer and an excavator were stolen from a job site.
An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident on West B Street near 1st Street. An officer assisted with the exchange of information and cited one driver for Driving While Suspended and for not having valid insurance.
Dec. 7
A rental car was reported stolen from a residence on East E Street. A few days later an officer responded to a parking complaint. The stolen vehicle was parked in a spot reserved for tenants. The vehicle was recovered for the rental agency.
Dec. 8
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot.
Dec. 9
An officer responded to a non-injury accident near the liquor store. A truck backing out of the parking lot hit the lift on a delivery semi – twice!
A motorist coming down Fern Hill Road reported being hit by another vehicle, which then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 11
An unknown feline barber apparently shaved two cats without permission from the owners.
