A fire that broke out on July 18 at the Nippon Dynawave chip operation, commonly known as Weyerhaeuser Paper Company, is contained to one large chip pile, according to the Longview Fire Department Facebook page.
The blaze was located at 1701 Industry Way, and authorities have reported that no one was injured. It is reported that the fire started in woodchips at the plant location.
