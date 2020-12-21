The Clatskanie School District is looking ahead to the new year and seeking input from families on their children's educations.
In a letter sent to district families, Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz told families that questions will soon be sent in survey form or over the phone to ask about families' preferences for their student's educations. She also said there will be important Zoom meetings for families on Jan. 6, and details about he meetings will be sent shortly.
"It is critical that you respond to the survey so that we may plan for continued improvement in our practice," Hurowitz wrote in the letter.
The winter break started this week and classes will resume on Jan. 4.
"I want to close by thanking you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times. We look forward to a time when we can all gather together in our schools with our students," Hurowitz wrote in the letter. "We miss you and wish you a safe and healthy holiday break."
The letter also outlined ways to celebrate the holiday season while reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections, including wearing masks, limiting travel, keeping surfaces clean, maintaining personal hygiene and following physical distancing guidelines.
Information for students and families is available at the district website, csd.k12.or.us or on schools' Facebook pages.
