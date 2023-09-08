For those looking to find a little inner peace or maybe just become a little more flexible, In Harmony Movement Studio has opened in Rainier at 102 E. B St.
"In Harmony is a newly-opened Movement Studio offering classes and workshops focused on fitness and well-being," said owner Nicole Jordan. "In Harmony promotes a body and mind-positive practice and seeks to foster an environment of unity, inclusion, and encouragement. All body types, shapes, and mobility levels are welcome, as we all deserve access to tools that improve well-being."
Jordan decided to take the leap because she felt there was an unmet need in Rainier for more physical wellness outlets. After thinking on the idea for weeks and looking at potential locations, this notion was confirmed after seeing demand reflected on social media.
"The inspiration for In Harmony is centered around an unmet need for health and wellness services in this area. I knew I needed it for myself, and that if I was feeling it, then others in the area were as well," Jordan said. "I saw requests for yoga on the Rainier Facebook group, and that only further confirmed the idea of bringing something to this area."
The studio will offer a range of classes and workshops that focus on various disciplines or fitness and personal wellness.
Current class and workshop schedule includes:
Cardio Kickbox
Strengthen & Condition
Stretch & Breathe
Gentle Yoga
Vinyasa Flow Yoga I
Women's Self Defense
The initial schedule is limited, with more programming planned in the fall, according to Jordan. Current rates are drop-in $10 with 5 ($47.50) and 10 ($90) class packs available.
"At the core, the goal is to create fun and interesting ways that inspire movement, and not just with your body for exercise, but also movement and investment of overall health, stress-management, mind-heart-body connection, and so much more," said Jordan. "Class offerings will extend far beyond one type, such as yoga, and cross into a range of cardio, strengthening, flexibility and mobility, and specialty workshops (e.g. Self Defense; CPR basics), to name a few. We look forward to bringing these much-needed services to the community."
The idea for a movement studio was born out of the need of the community that went beyond just a yoga studio. Jordan said that through conversations in the community, she realized that people in Rainier needed a range of options to improve their fitness and well-being.
"We have an aging population; people just looking to get in shape; people who suffer from trauma, PTSD, depression, and addictions; people with low mobility and flexibility; and all-around life stress we all deal with," Jordan said. "Having a local place that's designed to help increase overall well-being felt critical."
Laying roots
Jordan spent much of her career in California but has spent a lot of time in Oregon as well. Jordan attended the University of Oregon in the '90s, and has a lot of family in Oregon. Over the years, Jordan traveled here often and suspected Oregon would be where she would ultimately settle.
"When looking for where to lay down roots, my husband and I fell in love with Columbia County, and especially Rainier. We think it's a very special place to be," Jordan said.
Jordan moved from Multnomah County to Columbia County just a few years ago after falling in love with the area.
While Jordan is just opening her business in Rainier, she is also already supporting the local community. Jordan met people who work with United Way at a Rainier Chamber of Commerce meeting, where United Way had issued a cash donation request to help secure school supplies for children in the area.
"It was immediately something we wanted to support so we confirmed our interest and offered to double the donation," Jordan said. "We were able to help about 100 kids with basic supplies for back-to-school readiness needs. Community support and engagement are a big focus for us at In Harmony, and it was our honor to be able to contribute in what feels a small way, given how great the needs are."
Jordan is committed to offering the community programs and workshops that are tailored to the needs of the Rainier area, and though she wants to build slowly, there is no shortage of ideas that In Harmony hopes to roll out.
"The whiteboard of ideas is very full, but we're committed to building slowly, steadily, and purposefully to make sure what we're offering matches the needs of our community and surrounding area," Jordan said. "We expect to start adding more classes over the next few months and are looking to meet additional fitness instructors and personal trainers who are interested in new local opportunities.
