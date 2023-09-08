In Harmony

In Harmony shares the building with Bell Imaging located at 102 E. B St. in Rainier. 

 Courtesy photo from Nicole Jordan.

For those looking to find a little inner peace or maybe just become a little more flexible, In Harmony Movement Studio has opened in Rainier at 102 E. B St.

"In Harmony is a newly-opened Movement Studio offering classes and workshops focused on fitness and well-being," said owner Nicole Jordan. "In Harmony promotes a body and mind-positive practice and seeks to foster an environment of unity, inclusion, and encouragement. All body types, shapes, and mobility levels are welcome, as we all deserve access to tools that improve well-being."

In Harmony 2

The movement studio will offer a wide array of classes to meet various needs in the community. 
