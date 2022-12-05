Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There is a new business in Rainier, promising to bring out your most artistic self.

Colorful Mosaic

This stained-glass art piece is one of many on display at Marvelous Mosaic.
Mosaic Flower

One of the mosaic pieces on display.

Marvelous Mosaic is owned by Kory Dollar, described as a world-class artist. This new store and workshop at 315 W. B street is where classes are offered to the public, allowing individuals to learn how to create stained glass, perhaps the most beautiful of art forms.

Entrance

The front entrance of Marvelous Mosaic in Rainier.
