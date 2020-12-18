Not every 20-year-old spends their free time searching for their hometown but Mason Kent does.
Kent is a recent history aficionado who’s taken an interest in the last 100 years of Clatskanie. Kent finds old photos and shares them on the Facebook group he created called “The old Clatskanie.”
His interest in memories of the past was sparked when his mother sent him a picture of a main street in Clatskanie from the ‘50s and he saw the old businesses that lined the road in the black-and-white picture. He then started to research and found a few more old pictures of local landmarks and bygone gas stations and decided to form an online space to collect and share the pictures.
“I looked on Facebook groups and there’s a lot of ‘Old Oregon’ or ‘Old Logging,’ but none of ‘Old Clatskanie,’” he said. So, on Dec. 1, he decided to change that.
Kent created the group in the afternoon and then headed off to work, not checking his phone until well into shift at 1 a.m.
High interest
“It kind of blew up,” he said. In the first several hours there were already 50 or 60 people who had joined, he said. As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, the group had 240 members.
“There’s a lot of cool posts and a lot of cool people,” Kent said.
For Kent, who has spent most of his life in Clatskanie, it’s interesting to see the evolution of the main roads in town and see how life has changed.
“It’s crazy to think there was a Ford dealership,” he said. “It was like a full town, you didn’t have to go anywhere to get something.”
That said, he likes Clatskanie the way it is now, too. Looking at old pictures he said he gets the sense it was a small, busy town where everyone got along and worked hard.
“Being a small town, I’d hope and I’d think the mood hasn’t changed much from how it was then to how it is now,” he said. “Personally I really like my small town. I recognize faces and know people from Clatskanie since I was 5-years-old. There’s been a few fires, a few big floods; when stuff like that happens people come together as a community.”
Kent and the members of the Old Clatskanie Facebook group aren’t alone in their interest of the early days of Clatskanie.
Historical Society
Deborah Hazen, president of the Clatskanie Historical Society and museum coordinator, also took an interest in the stories and pictures that define the past of Clatskanie.
Hazen said she was unaware of the new online group, but is in support of more people from the community taking an interest in the past.
“I think it’s a great idea and I’m happy Mason has decided to do this and get others interested,” Hazen said.
The museum has been closed due to pandemic restrictions and ongoing renovations to the Castle (which houses both the museum and the senior center), but has a wealth of old pictures and oral history of the area.
The historical society was started back in the late ‘90s when Hazen and other community members felt the urgency to record memories and pictures from longtime resident Melvina Barr, whose parents had come to town as Swedish immigrants in the 1890s, Hazen said.
Barr was a teacher and made it a hobby of hers to collect historical photos and stories of the Clatskanie area for almost 50 years, Hazen said. Barr was born in 1910 and was a great resource to preserve memories of Clatskanie, so the historical society formed around recording her stories and photos and compiling them into an hour-long DVD.
The DVD includes over 100 historical photos of Clatskanie through the 1880s to 1920 and has Barr narrating them. As a fundraiser, the society sells both the DVD and individual photos .
Awe of change
For Hazen, much like Kent, the interest in history is rooted in the awe of how things change over the years.
“I’m fascinated by history, by the fact that we walk or live on the same ground that first the Native Americans did, then people who survived the Oregon Trail to come here and work really hard to fight harder than most people in our generation,” Hazen said.
The middle/high school has also taken an interest in old stories. The next drama production by the theater department is
bringing stories of Clatskanie back to life, and Hazen was asked to help the students find interesting stories from the areas history to be transformed into short, digital plays.
For local history buffs, both the historical society and Facebook group are accepting new members.
