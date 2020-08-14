A mix of dangerous conditions, including high temperatures and low humidity and wind are forecasted across the state this weekend.
The hot weather heightens concerns about heat-related illnesses and wildfire activity.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is advising that heat-related illness is a serious threat, especially for elderly, youth, those without air conditioning, and those working or exercising outdoors.
The following is a list of heat protection safety steps you can take.
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of a car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- If you’re out on the water to stay cool, be sure to wear a life jacket and wear sunscreen.
- Stay hydrated, drink water, and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
Even in high heat, face coverings are important in times of COVID-19. Be sure to wear one inside or outside when you cannot maintain a 6 ft. distance from others.
The American Red Cross Heat Wave Safety sheet provides additional guidance on what to do before and during extreme heat, and how to treat heat-related illnesses.
Current weather conditions can also create or exacerbate wildfire activity. During these times, common everyday activities, such as mowing the lawn or pulling your vehicle off to the side of the road, may start a wildfire. There are steps you can take to stay wildfire safe.
- Do not mow when it’s windy or excessively dry; lawn mowers are designed to cut lawn, not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start a fire.
- Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the road. Don’t drive on dry grass or brush since hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires.
- Carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle and learn how to use it.
- Smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires and also causes additional complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. For comprehensive information about smoke conditions in your area, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Ready.gov offers additional guidance on staying safe when a wildfire threatens.
“Know your risks and be prepared for them,” OEM Director Andrew Phelps said. “Make sure to have a ‘go-kit,’ register for emergency notification systems in your community, and make a plan where your family will go and how you will stay in contact if evacuated. OEM’s 2 Weeks Ready initiative offers a real way each of us can help ourselves and our communities prepare for drastic conditions and other emergencies.”
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which remains in effect from 12 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
WHAT
Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
In between these days, Saturday night will remain very warm with lows in the 60s and potentially near 70 degrees in urban centers.
WHEN
From noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
IMPACTS
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Warm overnight low temperatures will
provide little relief in structures without air conditioning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Follow the latest weather updates here at thechiefnews.com.
