The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement stating chances are increasing for lowland snow next week.
A pair of strong cold fronts will move across the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, and the pattern will turn significantly colder next week. These cold fronts will likely bring heavy snow to the Cascades. Snow levels are expected to remain well above the valley floors through Sunday.
The colder air is expected to move into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to bring snow levels down to the valley floor. An increasing number of forecast models are suggesting additional disturbances from the Gulf of Alaska which would spread moisture into that colder air. This will raise the chance for snow down to the lowest elevations next week.
While accumulations, distribution, and/or timing of snow remain uncertain, confidence is increasing in the overall threat of snow next week, even for the lowest elevations. Now is a good time to make sure you are prepared in the event that all of the necessary ingredients come together for a significant snow event next week.
