The Columbia County Fair and Rodeo opens a five-day run on Wednesday, July 14. The event had been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week preparations have been underway at each of the fairgrounds buildings from herding in the livestock to setting up the tents and vendor booths, it has been a flurry of activity.
Columbia County Fair Vice President and Vendor Coordinator Julie Pelletier said she expects attendance will surpass the 2019 fair.
“Because everybody is ready to get out and put smiles or their faces and relax and enjoy it,” Pelletier said. “And that is our goal. People want to get out of the house and see everybody again.”
What’s new
More shade and water will be available at the fairgrounds.
“We are really focusing on areas where families can rest and to get out of the sun,” Pelletier said. “We have bigger pop up shades that will be placed all over. We will have a little water area for kids to cool off, so instead of getting over-heated and heading home, we are offering more to keep them here and to help make their experience as enjoyable as possible.”
The popular carnival rides and rodeo will also be in place as well as an entertainment stage.
Fair economy
Pelletier said estimated that in 2019 the fair brought in about $200,000, money that sustains the fair and fairgrounds annually.
“This year I believe it is going to give us a much-needed financial boost to keep us moving forward, doing the upkeep, the repairs and to be able to make things even better,” she said.
Pelletier said thanks to a financial infusion from the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, needed improvements have been made over the past several weeks, including new building gutters, restroom repairs, a waterline update and a new roof on the shop building is planned.
“We still have to be self-sufficient,” Pelletier said, who added that she expected the attendance and fair gate profits for this summer’s event to match and even be over what occurred in 2019.
In a published interview with The Chronicle in March, Columbia County Fair President Jaime Carr said the county fair and rodeo is a tradition that helps sustain the local economy and one that should never fade away.
“For me a fair just doesn’t represent watching a rodeo and getting an elephant ear,” he said. It’s the full meal deal. You are supporting local businesses, allowing them the opportunity to interact with the public, and we are giving the community a local event and a place to gather. We are creating jobs and we are building relations.”
Health and safety precautions
Pelletier said the fair is also following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“If you are vaccinated you don’t need to wear a mask,” she said. “For those people who are not vaccinated, we are asking that they follow the CDC guidelines, social distancing and to wear a mask, however we are not going to ask for the vaccine card, so hopefully everyone will be self-accountable and self-responsible. We just have to be careful.”
Pelletier, a long-standing volunteer at the fair, said the return of the event is heartwarming.
“Seeing people coming in with a smile on their face and knowing that we are presenting a place to forget about any issues that are going on personally and worldwide and just relax and have a good time,” she said. “There are so many smiles and I absorb all those smiles.”
The Columbia County Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Sunday the fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and $6 for children 7-17. The fair admission includes the rodeo. See the full schedule with more information at the Columbia County Fair website and Facebook page.
The Columbia County Fair is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. To reach the fair office, call 503-397-4231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.