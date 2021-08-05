A half-million dollar, three-year-long restoration of the Thomas J. Flippin House in Clatskanie is nearing completion, but the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. (CSC), which owns the “Castle,” is still waiting on sub-contractors to finish a myriad of details.
The approximately 7,000 square foot mansion at 620 SW Tichenor Street, is a National Historic Preservation Site, locally known as the Castle. Originally constructed beginning in 1898 by West Oregon logging and lumber owners, Thomas and Florence Flippin, it has been owned by the senior citizens organization since 1979.
Restoration history
In 2018 the CSC launched a fundraising drive with the goal of repairing both major and minor construction and maintenance issues of the building, restoring it to as authentic a condition as possible, and making the building self-sustaining.
Improvements began in the summer of 2018 after the CSC received a $250,000 grant from the C. Keith Birkenfeld Trust of the Seattle Foundation to add to the $50,000 contribution from the Oren and Ellen Tweet family. That summer new sidewalks were constructed, a new furnace was installed along with a conversion to natural gas heat. The next summer a new roof was added and repairs were made to the foundation.
After extensive research and as fundraising continued, the CSC signed a contract with Rickenbach Construction of Astoria to serve as general contractor for the project.
After learning that the commercial kitchen in the basement no longer met code, remodeling of the basement was moved to top priority. The kitchen, where home-delivered meals and congregate senior lunches are prepared, was completed last fall along with improvements to the basement dining room and restrooms.
Since last November. a volunteer kitchen staff headed by CSC board members Joy Green and Claudia Hill has been preparing home-delivered meals three times a week in the Castle kitchen.
When the basement dining room will be reopened for congregate lunches is dependent on the COVIS-19 situation. For more information about the meal program, call 503-728-3608.
Restoration of the upper two floors of the Castle began last year and has included refinishing of all of the original Douglas fir floors, wall and ceiling repairs and repainting in historically accurate colors, upgraded electrical and plumbing, and the preparation of two bedroom/bath suites for overnight rentals.
The Castle will also be available for special event rentals, and, in fact, a wedding reception was held on the grounds July 24. The top floor includes five rooms for the Clatskanie Historical Society’s museum. Information about the museum and special event rentals is available by calling 503-338-8268.
What’s next
Work left to be done on the upper stories includes the completion of painting, installation of plumbing, chandeliers, and carpets.
This week, a painting crew was completing trim work on the exterior of the Castle. Other exterior work this summer has included repair of the front steps, banisters and foundation facade, and installation of a flagstone patio. Still to be done outside are redecking and painting of the front porch.
Castle capital improvement committee members Deborah Hazen, Bob Horness, and Rebecca Fisher met Tuesday with Rickenbach project manager Greg Allen who said delays with the extremely busy sub-contractors are making the setting of a final completion date difficult. Installation of bathroom fixtures and chandeliers for the upper two stories is not expected to be complete until late-September. After that, the moving in of furnishings, hanging of pictures, etc. will be accomplished by volunteers with a grand re-opening hoped for before the end of the year.
In addition to the Birkenfeld grant and Tweet family donation mentioned above, major funders for the project include Steve and Janice Oliva, Pacific Stainless, the Collins Foundation, Georgia-Pacific Foundation, Samuel S. Johnson Foundation, Portland General Electric, Koch Communities Foundation, Columbia County Cultural Coalition, Clatskanie Historical Society, Eric and Bonnie Evenson, and numerous other individuals, businesses, and organizations.
CSC vice president Bob Horness recently raised over $5,000 for the Castle restoration fund by mountain-biking 71 miles in honor of his 71st birthday.
Deborah Hazen is the vice president and fundraising chair of the Clatskanie Foundation. Follow this develop project at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
