As summer approaches, administrators at the Clatskanie Pool are preparing the facility for the season.
The tentative pool opening date is June 20, but not yet confirmed.
Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District Administrator Cyndi Warren said she is still working to get the lifeguard schedules worked out and the new lifeguards trained for the season.
Warren said the pool is currently looking at having 18-20 guards this summer, which is up about six to eight from the previous two summers. A final number is expected after the lifeguard training.
"The hours of the pool operation will be determined by the number of staff we have," Warren said. "We are planning for 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday with weekends still to be determined. We are hoping to be back to our full schedule of lessons and open swims, but again all of this depends on lifeguard availability."
Teaching community youth about water safety has always been the purpose of the pool, according to Warren.
"But I also love the excitement on the faces of the kiddos when they come back each summer and recognize their swim instructor from last year or how excited they are to find out what level they passed last summer and what level they will be in this summer," she said.
Swimming lessons and water exercise classes for community members and city visitors also are planned for this summer at the pool.
History
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 135,000 gallons of water, but over the years it has aged, and significant repairs were needed.
Renovations completed last year include resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, replacing of the old tile gutter system with a stainless-steel gutter system. The wading pool has been replaced with a splash pad and multiple pool piping issues including failures, potential failures and existing leaks were addressed.
The renovation project costs were funded through the City of Clatskanie’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the City of Clatskanie.
