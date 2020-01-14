The Tuesday snowstorm, while challenging for some, produced natural beauty.

Near Aldercreek in Scappoose

Near Aldercreek in Scappoose

We are getting photos from around Columbia County.

Snow Dog

Snow Dog's Leap of Joy
Winter in Rainier

Winter in Rainier

Send your snow photos to jruark@countrymedia.net and we will share them with our viewers.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you concerned about the rising tensions in the Middle East?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.