It was one year ago this week that residents in Clatskanie, Rainier and across Columbia County faced several inches of snow.
The snow fell during the February 2021 storm challenged drivers and pedestrians and, for a time, closed some businesses and schools.
Over this past weekend, Columbia County and most of Oregon experienced just the reverse in weather with temperatures into the mid to upper 60’s during the days, cooling into the upper 30’s at night.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain with a few sun breaks into next week for the region. Temperatures are expected in the upper 40’s during the day and upper 30’s at night.
