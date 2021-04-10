Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Morning showers cleared as the sun and blue sky appeared overhead for a community celebration of Rainier's 100-year-old city hall.

City Hall Celebration
Community members gathered for the city hall 100-year anniversary celebration in front of the historic building Saturday morning, April 10.
Passionate Speech
State Sen. Betsy Johnson gives remarks during the celebration.
Mayor Jerry Cole
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said the city's pride and spirit remains alive and strong.
Ribbon Cutting
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole cuts a ribbon in front of city during the ceremony.

"On to another 100 years," he said.

The event Saturday, April 1, drew community members and dignitaries.

Read more in the Friday print edition of The Chief and see story background attached.

