Clatskanie residents who ordered their favorite Girl Scout Cookies will soon receive their delivery.
More than 1,000 volunteers and Girl Scouts throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington will help to transport 1.6 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in just seven days between February 6 and February 12.
Organizers said the effort, dubbed, Girl Scout Cookie “Depot Days” are some of the most impressive volunteer-driven operations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
While customers often remember the cookie sellers they see in front of area businesses like Fred Meyer, JOANN (fabric and craft stores), Safeway-Albertson’s and Wal-Mart, they may never know about the countless hours contributed in support of Girl Scouts by volunteers, according to a release from Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Volunteers serve in a variety of important roles, including booth sales coordinators, cookie inventory managers, cookie rally organizers, incentive organizers, regional volunteer organizers and warehouse coordinators.
Organizers said the Girl Scouts that participate during Depot Days gain exposure to these operations and hone business and entrepreneurial skills including communication, customer service, logistics, math, and group management.
“The amount of Girl Scout Cookies moved during Depot Days is truly amazing," Victoria Foreman, Director of Product Sales for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington said. "It’s a huge endeavor, and volunteers, girls and their families make it happen. We love that girls get to see behind the scenes of Girl Scout Cookie inventory management, from planning to organization to execution. These are key skills needed to run a business, and girls get unique, hands-on practice through the cookie program.”
Girl Scout Cookies are distributed on Saturday, February 8, at warehouses located in Eugene, Tualatin, and Vancouver, and deliveries are made throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington from February 6-12.
