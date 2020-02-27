Local children got four days of intense, but fun, specialize training on how to be an actor and actress during rehearsals of the Missoula Children's Theatre production of The Emperor's New Clothes.

Hands Up
Children follow the lead of the Missoula Children's Theatre tour director during a rehearsal at Clatskanie Middle/High School this week for the production of The Emperor's New Clothes.

The rehearsals took place on the stage and in the music room of Clatskanie Middle/High School this week.

Direction
Missoula Children's Theatre tour director Samantha Fabiani directors a small group of children in the music room at Clatskanie Middle/High School.

The children will present the Hans Christian Andersen classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Clatskanie Middle/High School, 471 Bel Air Dr. in Clatskanie.

Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person per show.

The Script
The Missoula Children's Theatre tour directors used scripts to help guide the children during rehearsals. This script was placed on a chair on the stage at Clatskanie Middle/High School for easy reference.

Clatskanie Arts Commission with support from Scout Lake Fund, Kiwanis of Clatskanie, PGE Beaver and Port Westward Plants is sponsoring the The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Clatskanie.

