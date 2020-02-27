Local children got four days of intense, but fun, specialize training on how to be an actor and actress during rehearsals of the Missoula Children's Theatre production of The Emperor's New Clothes.
The rehearsals took place on the stage and in the music room of Clatskanie Middle/High School this week.
The children will present the Hans Christian Andersen classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Clatskanie Middle/High School, 471 Bel Air Dr. in Clatskanie.
Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person per show.
Clatskanie Arts Commission with support from Scout Lake Fund, Kiwanis of Clatskanie, PGE Beaver and Port Westward Plants is sponsoring the The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Clatskanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.